Daar, Karen L.

Thu 12/10/2015 4:08 PM

To: REDACTED, Endrijonas, Erika A

CC: REDACTED

Eric J.



All,



I have communicated your concerns to the Media Arts Department Chair Mr. Swelstad -- he determines the classes the department schedules each session. Mr. Swelstad asked for you to meet with him directly to further discuss this request.



Sincerly,



Karen Daar,

Vice President of Academic Affairs

Los Angeles Valley College



From: REDACTED

SENT: Thursday, December 10, 2015 11:31 AM

To: Endrijonas, Erika A; Daar, Karen L; Nalepa, Laurie

CC: REDACTED

Subject: Formal Petition to add Media 113 Low Budget Film Making to Spring 2016



Good Morning,



President of Los Angeles Valley College, Dr. Erika Endrijonas,



Vice President of Academic Affairs, Karen Daar,



and



Dean of Career Technical Education, Dr. Laurie Nalepa



This is a formal petition requesting that Media 113- Low Budget Film Making be added to the Spring 2016 schedule. There are many students that are lacking this requirement. Many of us on this list have and will be individually expressing our concerns about having this core class added to the Spring 2016 curriculum.



We are all very fond of the Los Angeles Valley Media Arts Program and would like to continue being students at Los Angeles Valley College. Please add Media 113-Low Budget Film Making to . . .

Spring 2016. Please help us continue our academic careers at Valley.



Thank you all for your time,



Signed



REDACTED



REDACTED



REDACTED



REDACTED



REDACTED



REDACTED



REDACTED

§ Student 1/Graduate 1 email exchange by Anonymous REDACTED

REDACTED

Sat 9/5/2015 11:12 AM

To: REDACTED



I did not Skip or attempt to skip voiceover 31

I don't need it. It's not a requirement for anything for me and I mentioned That to you last year that you wouldn't need it and that it might be going away.



On Sep 4, 2015, at 12:28 REDACTED wrote:



REDACTED



You substituted off the top of my head -



1) Cinema 123 - Advanced Motion Picture Production Workshop (3) 2) Broadcast 23 - News and Sportscasting (3)

3) Broadcast 17 - Industrial Voice-Over (3)

4) Broadcast 31 - Advanced Voice-Over (3)

5) Media Arts 118 - Directing (3) 6) Cinema 120 - Editing (3)

Substituted Total (that I know of) : 18 Units



Not Counting if you transfer in Screenwriting from UCLA or get Broadcast 1 switched to Journalism class.



I don't know what your so worried about it if you really believe all those substitutions were legit - the paperwork was signed, there's nothing they can do about it.



I took -



Broadcast 48 (SMC) (3), Paid $246/unit Total: $738.00 REDACTED And that on top of that I had to email two years later to get a copy of his syllabus so that . . .





§ Student 1/Graduate 1 email exchange by Anonymous Swelstad could review it for my perquisite waiver that he said could be my Cinema 120 and then later informed me he didn't



REDACTED



Broadcast 45 (4), Paid $246/unit Total : $984.00 Broadcast 185 (1)

Broadcast 285 (2)

Broadcast 385 (3)

Broadcast 81 (1) Broadcast 82 (2) Total : 16 units



Plus



Cinema 123 (3) Gave up my Saturday mornings for 4 months

Cinema 120 (3) Gave up my Monday nights for 4 moths

Media Arts 118 (3) Gave up my Wednesday nights for 4 months

Sportscasting (SMC) (3) Paid $246/unit Total: $738.00 Gave up my Wednesday night for 4 months

Radio Workshop (SMC) (3) Paid $246/unit Total: $738.00 Total: 18

Had to take total = 35 units.



Additionally I'm excluded from two degree option that requires Voice-Over because I haven't completed them and would be required to take another 6 units.



If REDACTED had it his way last year I would have to take another 6 units

for Broadcast 23 and Radio 10 - meaning I'd have to take another 12 units to get the two additional degree options your getting in broadcasting radio and performance. I had to take Cinema 107 (3) after taking Intro to Film REDACTED (3) because the computer system didn't recognize it and was not allowed to take Cinema 107 and 101 simultaneously because the computer system wouldn't let me in.



REDACTED



§ Student 1/Graduate 2 email exchange by Anonymous REDACTED



To: You



Hey REDACTED, I graduated media arts / prod for fall 2015. I've got an opportunity to sub C123 for a class just like it. I'll probably take it this summer. I really wasn't hindered by the scheduling with this course. As soon as I completed the pre-req's, the following semester it was scheduled. I chose to relocate for personal reasons and that's why I personally wasn't able to complete it. However, I can vouch for the fact that there are some scheduling issues that need attention. I know lots of students from our dept that were constantly facing scheduling conflicts, or availability issues.



On Thu, Apr 28, 2016 at 12:26 PM. REDACTED wrote:



Hi REDACTED



I know you had to quit school without finishing and taking Cinema 123 because of the schedule. Could you reply to me with your comments about how the schedule and class offerings have affected your ability to graduate



Thanks,



REDACTED

