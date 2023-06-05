From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Erika Endrijonas Beneficiary of Santa Barbara News BlackOut
Erika Endrijonas has a lengthy track-record of misconduct, corruption and fraud. She's also been the beneficiary of a generous news media black-out as she takes helm of Santa Barbara City College.
In March 2023, Erika Endrijonas was announced as a finalist for Superintendent-President of Santa Barbara City College. Then after the Board received report of how she'd conducted herself at Los Angeles Valley College and Pasadena City College, the search was extended again and more candidates were invited to apply. Finally the SBCC Board circled back around to Endrijonas and extended an offer to her that she accepted.
In presenting this shift – the news media both in Santa Barbara and in Los Angeles County, have been generous in publishing a glossy version of events as well as telling down-right lies on her behalf.
False Statement 1:
A widely quoted statement Endrijonas claimed it was always her plan to return to Santa Barbara City College;
“It has been my goal since I left SBCC to return,” said Endrijonas. “It is where I started my community college career. I am thrilled to render service in a place I love.”
Whether it has been her goal or not, this also contradicts what Endrijonas told the Pasadena City Courier – that she would have stayed at Pasadena City College if they had extended her contract.
"Dr. Endrijonas also told The Courier that she was interested in remaining with PCC but wanted job security, something the ongoing negotiations and uncertainty about a possible extension were not providing."
False Statement 2:
The Santa Barbara News-Press ran a similarly false story.
"Board President Jonathan Abboud said, “Dr. Endrijonas brings a strong commitment to the work we do for student access and success.
“She has a wealth of experience as a community college president overseeing a budget of over $300 million at Pasadena City College. She has demonstrated that she is equity- and antiracism- focused, transparent and collaborative.”
Yet when Abboud made this statement multiple news items had proven that this was simply not the case, unless you ignored what people who had actually interacted and dealt with her over the previous decade had to say.
Academic Senate condemns Endrijonas with ‘vote of no confidence’ - April 12, 2022
'Dozen LAVC Cinema Student Narratives challenges Erika Endrijonas's LACCD Success Story' - May 5, 2023
L.A. City College Presidential Hopeful Fostered Retaliation Culture as LAVC President - May 8, 2023
False Statement 3:
This one comes from a former PCC Board Trustee in Pasadena Now, but it attempts to credit Endrijonas with securing the a $30-million-dollar grant from MacKenzie Scott ;
"Former Board of Trustees member and PCC instructor Hoyt Hillsman echoed support for Dr. Endrijonas.
“I am deeply disappointed that PCC President Erika Endrijonas is leaving the college. She is one of the nation’s most outstanding Community College leaders (as well as the first openly gay president of PCC) — under her leadership, PCC has been named as a Top Ten Community College for several years, received a coveted $30 million dollar grant from Mackenzie Scott, not to mention the overwhelming support of the community with its 70% vote in favor of a bond for the college. Most importantly,” Hillsman wrote."
But, according to another interview to LGBTQ Leaders in Education Blog, Endrijonas had nothing to do with the grant other than receiving it. It was a surprise – even too her;
"Terry: I understand that PCC’s exceptional work has been recognized recently in an unusual way?
Erika: You must mean the Mackenzie Scott gift, right? Out of nowhere, I received a once in a lifetime call. The first call was simply that someone wished to speak to me about a potential major gift. When I took that call, I was stunned. “We would like to give PCC an unrestricted gift of $30 million….” When I asked why, I learned that Mackenzie Scott works with a team of advisers who assist her in supporting institutions with a reputation of creating pathways to economic mobility. Ms. Scott also is known for recognizing ethnically diverse, female, and queer leaders. Over 90% of her previous gifts had gone to organizations with BIPOC, women, and LGBTQ+ leaders.
Terry: But you had to keep this a secret for a couple of months?
Erika: Yes. Working with Ms. Scott’s advisers I was allowed to let only a few people know so that when the funds were transferred, we would be able to accept them. The timing ended up being perfect. Ms. Scott announced that round of her gifts the very morning of our Foundation Board meeting, June 15th of this year."
Conclusion:
Erika Endrijonas is set to become the fifth Superintendent-President of Santa Barbara City College since 2019.
Why does this matter?
Well news-coverage from Los Angeles Valley College and Pasadena City College shows that it often comes at a high price to low-income students.
According to a string of news updates 'Latest Update on the North Hollywood/Van Nuys Los Angeles Valley College Scandal' May 22, 2023, Endrijonas's leadership left Los Angeles Valley College with millions-of-dollars of litigation, a building project that remains unfinished despite initial completion date being 2018, and multiple failing academic programs.
At Pasadena City College, Endrijonas's bad behavior and missteps resulted in local outrage that saw incumbent trustees removed from office and replaced with new ones who finally provided much needed oversight.
Third time may be the charm for Endrijonas at Santa Barbara City College, but only if she makes a point to reflect on where she went wrong at her two previous institutions instead of continuing to believe her own spin. If Endrijonas repeats the same bad behavior she has in the past, then the Santa Barbara News Media that has blacked-out multiple news stories published in The Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Daily News, Pasadena Now, Pasadena City Courier, Valley Star News, etc . . . will be to blame for making up the news, instead of accurately reporting it.
