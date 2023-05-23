From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Breaking: Los Angeles Valley College Website Hacked AGAIN!
The Van Nuys/North Hollywood community college – Los Angeles Valley College or LAVC for short – had it's website was hacked in 2017 in a cyber-security attack that cost the LACCD $28,000 in bit-coin. Now it appears to be hacked again.
Los Angeles Valley College's website was subject to a ransom-ware attack in 2017. The hackers shut-down the entire campus digital infrastructure demanding $28,000 ransom in bitcoin. Under the previous President Erika Endrijonas, the campus was forced to yield to the demand.
Los Angeles Valley College pays $28,000 in bitcoin ransom to hackers | January 11, 2017 | The Los Angeles Times
LA Valley College paid $28K cyber-ransom to hackers | January 9, 2017 | ABC7
LA college district pays $28K ransom after hacker takes LAVC student data hostage | January 6, 2017 | Los Angeles Daily News
This also wasn't the only incident of LAVC being hacked.
In 2020, The Valley Star News reported May 7, 2020 that Child Pornography was uploaded to Zoom meetings during the Covid-19 Pandemic.
Child pornography surfaces in Valley Zoom meeting | May 7, 2020 | Valley Star News
But now it appears that LAVC is once again a victim of online hacking.
Having updated their website in the past year, clicking on the Career Cafe link on the new website under the LAVC Media Arts Department page redirects users to an Indonesian Online Gambling Casino known as Kakeck JP.
For users safety, a link will not be shared in this article to the Casino itself. But it appears that nothing has been done about this hack for some time.
As with so many other problems documented in Latest Update on the North Hollywood/Van Nuys Los Angeles Valley College Scandal this too appears to be swept under the rug.
For more information: https://www.lavc.edu/academics/aos/media-arts
