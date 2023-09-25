top
Standing Up to the TERFs in San Francisco
Mon Sep 25 2023
Standing Up to the TERFs in San Francisco
Everywhere Anti-Transgender "Feminists" Gathered in SF Was Met with Trans Rights Protest
Standing Up to the TERFs in San Francisco
Women’s Declaration International (WDI), an organization of transgender-hating women, held a conference in San Francisco the weekend of September 16. Their mission is to attack what they call "gender ideology" and they align with ultra-conservative groups including Christian nationalists and Republican politicians to enshrine bigotry into law and otherwise further marginalize transgender folks. Activists for reproductive justice and LGBTQ+ rights rose up in opposition with several rounds of protests and counter-protests.

On the first full day of the WDI conference, transgender-supporting groups raised a ruckus with a speakout and rally in front of the Hilton Hotel on Kearny. Following that demo, a second group of protesters took Kearny, blocking it for several hours. SFPD arrested one protester after the Hilton sign was vandalized and briefly broke out their riot gear. Later that night, the front doors of a WDI-friendly art gallery near the Hilton was treated to a coat of red paint with the words "NO TERFS ON OUR TURF." On September 18, the TERFs staged a small protest in front of SF city hall and were outnumbered by trans rights counter-protesters.

Part 1: photo Transgender Rights Now! Protesting TERF Convention in SF | video Video from anti TERF Protest | video photo Taking a Stand Against the Transphobic TERF Conference in SF, Part 1: Picket Line and Speakers | video Taking a Stand Against the Transphobic TERF Conference in SF, Part 1: Video of Speakers

Part 2: photo Round Two: Protest at Hilton where TERFs are Convening | video photo Taking a Stand Against the Transphobic TERF Conference in SF, Part 2: Direct Action Street Party

Part 3: photo TERF Show Vandalized: Trans Autonomy Forever

Part 4: photo Taking a Stand Against the Transphobic TERF Conference in SF, Part 4: City Hall Counter-Protest

Event Listings: event Protest the Transphobes — TERFs Off Our Turf! | event Warning: Transphobes Kara Dansky and Lierre Keith hosting TERF conference in SF

