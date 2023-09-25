Women’s Declaration International (WDI), an organization of transgender-hating women, held a conference in San Francisco the weekend of September 16. Their mission is to attack what they call "gender ideology" and they align with ultra-conservative groups including Christian nationalists and Republican politicians to enshrine bigotry into law and otherwise further marginalize transgender folks. Activists for reproductive justice and LGBTQ+ rights rose up in opposition with several rounds of protests and counter-protests.On the first full day of the WDI conference, transgender-supporting groups raised a ruckus with a speakout and rally in front of the Hilton Hotel on Kearny. Following that demo, a second group of protesters took Kearny, blocking it for several hours. SFPD arrested one protester after the Hilton sign was vandalized and briefly broke out their riot gear. Later that night, the front doors of a WDI-friendly art gallery near the Hilton was treated to a coat of red paint with the words "NO TERFS ON OUR TURF." On September 18, the TERFs staged a small protest in front of SF city hall and were outnumbered by trans rights counter-protesters.