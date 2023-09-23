From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Video from anti TERF protest.
It was a big protest.
Video from anti TERF protest
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Power in the face of fascism!
Sat, Sep 23, 2023 4:52PM
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network