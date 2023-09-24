From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Taking a Stand Against the Transphobic TERF Conference in SF, Part 4: City Hall Counter-Protest
The transphobic hate group Women’s Declaration International (WDI) held a conference in San Francisco from Friday, September 15 through Sunday, September 17, 2023. The TERFs were met with several rounds of protests and counter-protests, trans rights activists aptly calling them out as fascists in sheep's clothing. This post includes photos and video from the counter-protest on Monday, September 18.
[Photo of San Francisco city hall and the TERF's pipsqueak "direct action"]
For some odd reason, the TERFs who held the transphobic convention in San Francisco thought it'd be a good idea to announce the supposed climactic conclusion to their weekend of hate on Indybay. Either whomever handles their outreach mistakenly thought faux-leftist TERF propaganda would slip under the radar on Indybay's calendar or the TERFs were deliberately looking to stir up some controversy (the event listing was hidden). Whatever they were thinking, the word was out that the TERFs were coming to town, and the Bay Area wasn't going to stand for it.
Laughably, on the opening evening of the conference, Lierre Keith was on a panel about "radical tactics" as some sort of expert on Nonviolent Direct Action, something she seems to know little about. But, her groupies most likely don't know the difference, so the grift works, for her at least. She's a truly radical feminist, uh huh.
Even more preposterous, the TERF conference concluded on Sunday with a 4-hour "training session on Nonviolent Direct Action (NVDA) tactics," in preparation for their scheduled "direct action" the following day. But, there would be no sit-in. No lockboxes. No tripods. No flagpole scaling. No occupations. Nothing of the sort. How much training does it take to hold a banner while standing on a sidewalk? How many TERFs does it take to screw in a lightbulb?
Despite the "training," whatever it was, the city hall TERF protest was every bit as pathetic as the one they staged in Oakland last December. It was just them holding hateful banners, taking turns speaking to each other. They were outnumbered by trans rights counter-protesters, and could barely even be heard.
For self-proclaimed radical leftists, these TERFs spend an awful lot of time talking about how god made them women. Several speakers hit that note. At this demo and otherwise, if they're not talking about god, they're pretending to be scientific by claiming that DNA or genitalia are the sole determinants of sexual identity. They assert that transgenderism is not any sort of innate identity, but rather an ideology, a choice, and they make calls for nonsensical lefty-sounding tenets such as "gender abolition."
And, yet, many of these TERFs identify as lesbian, and the fascists they partner with use the same exact arguments to denigrate homosexuals and homosexuality. "God made women and men to procreate." "Homosexuality is an abomination, an unnatural offense to god and human kind." "Homosexuals are perverts and their agenda is to make everyone else gay." "Homosexuality is a predatory and deviant lifestyle choice." And so on, ad nauseam. You hear echoes of all that in TERF talk.
In the end, should the TERFs actually succeed in helping Christian nationalists achieve their goal of creating a theocracy in so-called America, the TERFs are kidding themselves if they think they'll be accepted into the fundamentalist power structure. As white women, they may not be the first to go, but they are definitely on the list, especially if they are not servicing men and breeding new generations of Christian youth. In the short term, however, fascists will accept and raise the profile of these TERFs. Any perceived split on the supposed left is of value to them.
It works for the TERFs, too. They get airtime and praise from right-wing assholes for attacking some of the most marginalized folks in our society. In 2019, three members of Lierre Keith's group WoLF appeared on a Heritage Foundation panel focused on the supposed horrors of transgender equality. The Heritage Foundation, by the way, was founded in the Reagan era and is all in on the Trump era. More importantly, to these grifters, though, they get funding. In 2016, WoLF received a $15,000 donation from the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a conservative Christian hate group that opposes abortion and LGBTQ rights. They truly don't care from where the money comes, as long as it comes. And these are but two examples. Many more disgusting associations abound if you care to look.
Grifters gonna grift. These TERFs have found a niche for themselves playing trans-hating truth-tellers for right-wingers and women's liberationists for those who don't know any better, all the while trying to scoop up as many low-information, gullible, confused, and/or hateful supposed leftists as they can, for their own profit and to push them toward outright fascism.
The misanthropic "Deep Green Resistance" well was running dry for Lierre Keith and her tough-talking "radical" comrades. They flew around the country selling their books. They held conferences charging $500 a head. It was like a twisted for-profit version of Earth First!, but with them in charge and as the heroes of their own story. Fortunately, most environmentalists, even actual radicals willing to risk imprisonment in defense of our environment, aren't into the whole "let's deliberately kill hundreds of millions of people in an eco-fascist wet dream" thing. Most folks eventually saw through their deranged and violent puffery. Perhaps it was because, just like Charles Manson, they talked a big revolutionary game, but their plan seemed to include them somehow surviving the great catastrophe. They never threw themselves into the fire.
DGR proponents Derrick Jensen and Lierre Keith were kicked to the curb by PM Press, one of their main publishers. PM Press no longer even stocks any of their ten or so books. Their "colonial transphobic perspectives" are toxic to the environmental movement anywhere they and their coteries show up. They are a menace to anyone trying to accomplish anything real, destructive parasites ever-feeding at the periphery of actual radical movements.
So, what's a grifter to do? Move on to the next grift. Prior to DGR, Lierre Keith courted the "paleo" diet people, as well as giving cover to animal agri-business, with her mean-spirited and error-filled book called The Vegetarian Myth. That worked well for a while, until it didn't. Then came DGR and that paid for a while. In the process, they toyed with transphobia and settled on it as their next grift, perhaps the one that will carry them into retirement, the consequences for real people be damned. If they were cool with killing off half of the world's population, what do the lives of transgender folks mean to them?
But, back to the protest at hand...
After just 45 minutes in front of city hall, the TERFs decided they had enough of subjecting themselves to such a public humiliation. Two U-Hauls pulled up as their get-away vehicles and they fled, taking a page directly from the Patriot Front playbook, which must include something about packing themselves into rental trucks without seats or seatbelts as their preferred mode of transport.
Good riddance.
Bye bye TERFS
Sun, Sep 24, 2023 4:41AM
