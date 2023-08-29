From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Warning: Transphobes Kara Dansky and Lierre Kieth plan to stage TERF protest in SF
Date:
Monday, September 18, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Fuck TERFs
Location Details:
9/15-9/17 conference:
Hilton San Francisco
750 Kearny St, San Francisco, CA 94108
---------------
9/18 protest (details may change):
San Francisco City Hall
Hilton San Francisco
750 Kearny St, San Francisco, CA 94108
---------------
9/18 protest (details may change):
San Francisco City Hall
The TERFs are holding a 3-day conference in San Francisco, of all places, to be followed by a "non violent direction action." Promotional materials for the conference wrap it in the lefty-sounding, feel-good language of "women's liberation" and "lesbian rights," but that's a ruse. Their primary mission is to attack trans women, and they are more than willing to align with outright fascists in order to promote their hateful agenda. Their call for "gender abolition" — besides co-opting and disingenuously twisting the word "abolition" for bigoted ends — is thinly veiled code for "destroy transgender persons' ability to live openly in peace."
Kara Dansky, a regular guest on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show, will speak at the conference about the supposed "Debate Over Working with the Right." Anyone want to take a bet on how she feels about aligning with white nationalists?
Presumably, the event's climactic protest will be led by Lierre Keith, who is listed as some kind of expert on "Nonviolent Direct Action" for a conference panel on "Radical Feminist Tactics."
But, they don't protest well. Their transphobic "No Men In Women's Prisons" Oakland protest in December was a flop. First, no one but themselves attended. About ten of them took turns speaking to each other on the steps of the Alameda County courthouse. Then, their hateful banner got snatched by counter-protesters when they walked over to Lake Merritt.
And they have previously tried to promote their faux-leftist hate in San Francisco, coming off as rather unhinged. In October, Lierre Keith and pals such as Kellie-Jay Keen protested against a harmless Halloween drag show. The right-wing cult "news" outlet the Epoch Times favorably covered their transphobic protest, and reported with a straight face that protesters shouted things like "puberty blockers cause osteoporosis." Were the protesters radical leftists, disaffected Democrats, or what? "Many of the protesters described themselves as liberals who left the Democratic Party over its push for so-called gender-affirming care." They'll pose as whatever they need to at any given moment, but they sound and act like Proud Boys who show up and disrupt drag shows across the country, yelling crazy shit.
The upcoming San Francisco conference is formally called the Women’s Declaration International 2023 National Convention. Kara Dansky's WDIUSA and Lierre Keith's Women's Liberation Front (WoLF) are two of the main groups fostering this leftist-to-fascist pipeline.
Hilton San Francisco conference:
Friday, September 15, 4pm - 9pm
Saturday, September 16, 8am - 9pm
Sunday, September 17, 8am - 6pm
A post on Indybay announced the protest to follow the conference, as they had in December in Oakland.
City Hall protest:
Monday, September 18
- subject to change: maybe SF City Hall, maybe at noon / updates may be posted at the TERF website
Don't be fooled. "Women's Rights" events like this are the same bullshit as "Straight Pride" rallies. And they are just one short hop away from White Christian Nationalism. It all overlaps and should be resisted at every turn.
For more information: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/12/...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 29, 2023 6:13PM
► ▼ IMC Network