Transphobes Kara Dansky and Lierre Kieth Get Their Hateful Banners Snatched Away in Oakland
Some TERFs thought it'd be a good idea to stage an anti-trans "protest" in Oakland and it didn't turn out well for them. They got their two banners snatched, they got pied, and, apparently, they got egged as well.
[Photo: trans-rights activists snatch two banners from TERFs at the Lake Merritt amphitheater in Oakland.]
What's the biggest issue facing cis-gendered women today? Equal pay? Domestic abuse? Patriarchy? Theocratic dogma? Fascism? If you guessed any of those, you guessed wrong, according to Kara Dansky and Lierre Kieth, who are literally obsessed with punching down to some of the most marginalized folks on the planet. The clear threat to cis women, they'd have you believe, is trans women. While they wave their hands around and point to outliers like Dana Rivers, it's the mere existence of any and all trans women that actually bothers them.
Transgender woman Dana Rivers was recently convicted of murdering three people in Oakland in 2016 and her sanity hearings were set to begin on December 5. Transphobes Kara Dansky and Lierre Kieth thought that'd be an opportune time to promote their anti-trans agenda. What's their supposed demand? They want Dana Rivers in a "men's" prison.
These TERFs must think they have an easy sell in demanding bigotry behind bars, a way to broaden their limited appeal, because that's become a big part of their focus. But, this is California, not Arkansas, and trans rights have been increasing here, not ripped apart by theocrats. California already allows some trans folks to serve time in prison in accordance with their gender identity. So, these TERFs have incredibly long odds in trying to roll that backwards. It's essentially impossible at this point.
And so, their event at the René C. Davidson courthouse in Oakland was more of a publicity stunt for an online audience of fellow bigots than a genuine lobbying attempt. They didn't even go inside the courthouse for the hearing itself because they don't actually care about what happens.
Their "demonstration," which they livestreamed for god knows who, if anyone, was a bizarre show. There were only ten TERFs present. No one else showed up in support of their cause. They stood in a line on the Alameda County courthouse steps holding two banners, while four of them took turns reading their little scripts in monotone voices. It came off like some kind of self-gratifying religious ceremony of hate. Not going to transcribe their trans-obsessed fearmongering here.
After less than 15 minutes on the courthouse steps, the TERFs walked over to Lake Merritt Blvd to display their signs for passersby. Then, they walked over to the amphitheater at the south end of Lake Merritt for what looked like a scenic photo op. Presumably, they felt they were in the clear as their had been no obvious counter-demonstrator presence.
Strategically, it was a bad move by the TERFs to linger at the lake, away from any possible police state protection near the courthouse. They didn't realize there were 20+ trans-rights activists in the vicinity.
"Get out of Oakland!" was yelled as counter-demonstrators quickly moved in and snatched both of the TERF banners. At least one cream pie was delivered, perhaps two or three. Kara Dansky says she was hit by an egg. It all happened in a matter of seconds. A little tug of war over the second banner and that was it.
Someone noted afterwards that a few of the TERFs were crying about their banners being snatched, poetically remarking, "TERF tears water the garden of resistance.
These TERFs, in particular, are working to create a leftist to fascist pipeline, co-opting the radical rhetoric of "liberation" to guile the unsuspecting. Lierre Kieth's group is called the Women's Liberation Front (WoLF). Kara Dansky founded an organization called Women’s Declaration International, which has something of a faux-socialist ring to it.
But, these are not radicals. These are not leftists. Dansky is a regular guest on Tucker Carlson's reactionary white nationalist TV show, which should tell you all you need to know about their true political alignment.
The biggest story online right now that's sympathetic to these TERFs is on the Post Millennial. That story features "exclusive" video of the TERFs discussing today's event as if they were interviewed by an outsider, when it's clearly the TERFs' own video. No right-wing press was present. No one was present, except for themselves and about twice as many trans-rights activists.
Word to the wise: avoid their social media world. Venturing too deeply there is only for the strong of heart. It's a dark and dank place filled with a never-ending stream of hateful anti-trans bile spewed by the foulest of right-wing fascists. Peas in a pod. Birds of a feather.
And Oakland wasn't having it.
More Photos:
TERFs Have Problems at Oakland Courthouse
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/12/05/18853270.php
Counter-Demonstration Announcements:
TERFs Out of Oakland!
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/12/04/18853260.php
Warning: Transphobes Kara Dansky and Lierre Kieth plan to stage protest in Oakland
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/12/02/18853229.php
In-Depth Reading:
How Transphobia Built a Coalition of Eco-Radicals, White Nationalists and Right-Wing Think Tanks
https://itsgoingdown.org/transphobia-dgr-wolf-rnc/
How the far-right is turning feminists into fascists:
The terrifying confluence of anti-trans thinkers, American evangelicals, anti-Semitic conspiracy theorists and global purveyors of dark money poses a much bigger threat than you might realize
https://xtramagazine.com/power/far-right-feminist-fascist-220810
