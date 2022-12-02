From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Warning: Transphobes Kara Dansky and Lierre Kieth plan to stage protest in Oakland
Date:
Monday, December 05, 2022
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Fuck TERFs
Location Details:
René C. Davidson Courthouse
1225 Fallon Street
Oakland, CA 94612
1225 Fallon Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Of all the pressing issues going on in Oakland, California, and the world, this is what "radical feminist" transphobes Kara Dansky and Lierre Kieth and the Women’s Declaration International choose to focus on, enforcing gender bigotry in prisons. In doing so, they clearly align themselves with the most hateful demagoguery currently animating far-right politics. Kara Dansky regularly regularly promotes such filth on Tucker Carlson's show. Ridiculous and disturbing.
Don't be fooled. "Women's Rights" protests like this are the same bullshit as "Straight Pride" rallies. And they are just one short hop away from White Nationalism. It all overlaps and should be resisted at every turn.
----------------------------------------------
No Men In Women's Prisons
Women’s Declaration International USA hosts women’s rights rally at courthouse during next phase of Dana Rivers Trial
The U.S. chapter of Women’s Declaration International (WDI USA) will host a women’s rights rally at the René C. Davidson courthouse in Oakland on Monday, December 5, 2022, the day convicted triple-murderer Dana Rivers returns to court for the sanity phase of the proceedings. The rally will take place at 10:00 a.m. PST.
Nationally-prominent radical feminists Kara Dansky and Lierre Kieth will speak out as women unfurl banners reading “Dana Rivers is a Man” and “No Men in Women’s Prisons.”
For more information: https://www.triplicate.com/news/no-men-in-...
