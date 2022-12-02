Warning: Transphobes Kara Dansky and Lierre Kieth plan to stage protest in Oakland

Date:

Monday, December 05, 2022

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Fuck TERFs

Location Details:

René C. Davidson Courthouse

1225 Fallon Street

Oakland, CA 94612

Of all the pressing issues going on in Oakland, California, and the world, this is what "radical feminist" transphobes Kara Dansky and Lierre Kieth and the Women’s Declaration International choose to focus on, enforcing gender bigotry in prisons. In doing so, they clearly align themselves with the most hateful demagoguery currently animating far-right politics. Kara Dansky regularly regularly promotes such filth on Tucker Carlson's show. Ridiculous and disturbing.



Don't be fooled. "Women's Rights" protests like this are the same bullshit as "Straight Pride" rallies. And they are just one short hop away from White Nationalism. It all overlaps and should be resisted at every turn.



----------------------------------------------



No Men In Women's Prisons

Women’s Declaration International USA hosts women’s rights rally at courthouse during next phase of Dana Rivers Trial



The U.S. chapter of Women’s Declaration International (WDI USA) will host a women’s rights rally at the René C. Davidson courthouse in Oakland on Monday, December 5, 2022, the day convicted triple-murderer Dana Rivers returns to court for the sanity phase of the proceedings. The rally will take place at 10:00 a.m. PST.



Nationally-prominent radical feminists Kara Dansky and Lierre Kieth will speak out as women unfurl banners reading “Dana Rivers is a Man” and “No Men in Women’s Prisons.”