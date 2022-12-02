top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 12/5/2022
East Bay LGBTI / Queer

Warning: Transphobes Kara Dansky and Lierre Kieth plan to stage protest in Oakland

terf-fearmongers-karadansky-lierrekieth.jpg
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, December 05, 2022
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Fuck TERFs
Location Details:
René C. Davidson Courthouse
1225 Fallon Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Of all the pressing issues going on in Oakland, California, and the world, this is what "radical feminist" transphobes Kara Dansky and Lierre Kieth and the Women’s Declaration International choose to focus on, enforcing gender bigotry in prisons. In doing so, they clearly align themselves with the most hateful demagoguery currently animating far-right politics. Kara Dansky regularly regularly promotes such filth on Tucker Carlson's show. Ridiculous and disturbing.

Don't be fooled. "Women's Rights" protests like this are the same bullshit as "Straight Pride" rallies. And they are just one short hop away from White Nationalism. It all overlaps and should be resisted at every turn.

----------------------------------------------

No Men In Women's Prisons
Women’s Declaration International USA hosts women’s rights rally at courthouse during next phase of Dana Rivers Trial

The U.S. chapter of Women’s Declaration International (WDI USA) will host a women’s rights rally at the René C. Davidson courthouse in Oakland on Monday, December 5, 2022, the day convicted triple-murderer Dana Rivers returns to court for the sanity phase of the proceedings. The rally will take place at 10:00 a.m. PST.

Nationally-prominent radical feminists Kara Dansky and Lierre Kieth will speak out as women unfurl banners reading “Dana Rivers is a Man” and “No Men in Women’s Prisons.”
For more information: https://www.triplicate.com/news/no-men-in-...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 2, 2022 4:16PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 70.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code