Oakland not TERF's turf

Photos: David Id and Leon Kunstenaar

TERF stands for Trans Excluding Radical Feminist. In spite of the lefty sounding verbiage they are Right Wing haters of gender diversity and have links to far-right Republicans (is there any other kind?).Their issue du jour is "men" in women's prisons. They held a Monday demonstration at Oakland's Rene Davidson Courthouse in front of a crowd of zero sympathizers.After they moved to the Lake Merritt Amphitheater, a group of counter protesters seized and made off with two of their banners to shouts of "get out of Oakland." They were also pied and egged.