From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
TERFs Have Problems at Oakland Courthouse
Oakland not TERF's turf
Photos: David Id and Leon KunstenaarTERF stands for Trans Excluding Radical Feminist. In spite of the lefty sounding verbiage they are Right Wing haters of gender diversity and have links to far-right Republicans (is there any other kind?).
Their issue du jour is "men" in women's prisons. They held a Monday demonstration at Oakland's Rene Davidson Courthouse in front of a crowd of zero sympathizers.
After they moved to the Lake Merritt Amphitheater, a group of counter protesters seized and made off with two of their banners to shouts of "get out of Oakland." They were also pied and egged.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network