East Bay Health, Housing & Public Services LGBTI / Queer Womyn

TERFs Have Problems at Oakland Courthouse

by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Dec 5, 2022 4:59PM
Oakland not TERF's turf
sm_01_a096d2352cadb2.jpg
original image (1663x1247)

Photos: David Id and Leon Kunstenaar

TERF stands for Trans Excluding Radical Feminist. In spite of the lefty sounding verbiage they are Right Wing haters of gender diversity and have links to far-right Republicans (is there any other kind?).

Their issue du jour is "men" in women's prisons. They held a Monday demonstration at Oakland's Rene Davidson Courthouse in front of a crowd of zero sympathizers.

After they moved to the Lake Merritt Amphitheater, a group of counter protesters seized and made off with two of their banners to shouts of "get out of Oakland." They were also pied and egged.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Dec 5, 2022 4:59PM
sm_3_00-33922-854_0297.jpg
original image (1957x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Dec 5, 2022 4:59PM
sm_2-33922-858_0865.jpg
original image (1776x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Dec 5, 2022 4:59PM
sm_03-33922-854_0300a_1.jpg
original image (1949x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Dec 5, 2022 4:59PM
sm_04-33922-854_0302-a_1.jpg
original image (1732x1400)
