TERFs Out of Oakland!
Date:
Monday, December 05, 2022
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
TERFs Out of Oakland
Location Details:
Rene Davidson Courthouse
1225 Fallon St Oakland CA
Call to counter a rally by leaders of the TERF group WoLF (Women's Liberation Front), which works closely with the far-Right, white nationalists, right-wing think-tanks, and the Republican party to attack trans people.
TERFs with ties to the far-Right, white nationalists, and the Republican party are showing up in Oakland to assert trans women should be locked up in men's prison and push a dangerous and divisive agenda that must be countered.
Background Info: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/12/02/18853229.php
WoLF and Their Ties to the Far-Right/GOP: https://itsgoingdown.org/transphobia-dgr-wolf-rnc/
