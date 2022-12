Call to counter a rally by leaders of the TERF group WoLF (Women's Liberation Front), which works closely with the far-Right, white nationalists, right-wing think-tanks, and the Republican party to attack trans people.Monday 12/05 10a-12pRene Davidson Courthouse1225 Fallon St Oakland CATERFs with ties to the far-Right, white nationalists, and the Republican party are showing up in Oakland to assert trans women should be locked up in men's prison and push a dangerous and divisive agenda that must be countered.Background Info: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/12/02/18853229.php WoLF and Their Ties to the Far-Right/GOP: https://itsgoingdown.org/transphobia-dgr-wolf-rnc/