TERF Show Vandalized: Trans Autonomy Forever by BRB

On the second night of the transphobic Women's Declaration International convention in San Francisco, as the TERFs hid in the Hilton Hotel behind police lines, we vandalized the location of their scheduled art show down the block. When we left, the gallery windows were painted blood-red with a message for Lierre Keith, Kara Dansky, and their dusty-ass TERFlings: "NO TERFS ON OUR TURF! Ⓐ"

TERF SHOW VANDALIZED: TRANS AUTONOMY FOREVER, PART 3



While journalists and liberals are fond of promulgating the notion that San Francisco's long history of trans resistance makes the city some sort of sanctuary for trans people, we know that this resistance has been and continues to be a direct response to total assault on trans life. With the help of her cronies and benefactors, Mayor London Breed has continued the work of her political predecessors by making basic survival for poor trans people a daily gauntlet. Multi-billion-dollar grifts have attempted to conceal San Francisco's trans-antagonism through corporate Pride campaigns and co-opted queer landmarks; a Trans Cultural District that funnels money to private condo developers while homeless trans people outside are violently harassed by Twitter fascists and police; and diversified trans police departments and legislators who order and carry out the murders of trans people.



Local trans capitalists eager to advance their individual careers on the backs and bodies of other trans people have reached deep into the tired-ass DEI tool bag to leverage representation, respectability, and visibility in their favor. Bolstered by their liberal supporters, opportunists like Honey Mahogany, Aria Sa'id, and Jackie Thornhill pedestalize themselves as model trans citizens. Their prominence is weaponized to serve the dual purposes of 1) indemnifying city leadership against blatantly accurate claims of transphobia; and 2) producing respectable, law-loving token trans people against whom to measure the specter of the poor lawless trans person and with whom to attack any three-dimensional trans people who are less compliant.



In Frisco and beyond, a rancid fermenting barf bag full of political parties, Democratic clubs, and non-profits consistently co-opt political momentum. These parasitic organizations simultaneously transform protests and counter-protests into platforms for assimilationist demands and operate as the liberal creep that infiltrates radical spaces and metabolizes potential insurgency.



This weekend's high-profile TERF conference has mobilized people to show up to counter the transphobes—but it's not only explicit transphobia that calls for direct antagonism; it is thinly veiled, insidious, ever-present transphobic formations as well.



To those waging war on our autonomy, and to their collaborators: watch your backs.



frisco queers for anarchy, for communism, for the attack



- BRB // Be Right Back