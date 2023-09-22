Taking a Stand Against the Transphobic TERF Conference in SF, Part 1: Picket Line and Speakers by Dave Id

The transphobic hate group Women’s Declaration International (WDI) held a conference in San Francisco from Friday, September 15 through Sunday, September 17, 2023. The TERFs were met with several rounds of protests and counter-protests, trans rights activists aptly calling them out as fascists in sheep's clothing. This post includes photos and video from the first protest on Saturday, September 16.





