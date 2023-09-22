top
San Francisco
San Francisco
San Francisco LGBTI / Queer Womyn

Taking a Stand Against the Transphobic TERF Conference in SF, Part 1: Picket Line and Speakers

by Dave Id
Fri, Sep 22, 2023 9:55PM
The transphobic hate group Women’s Declaration International (WDI) held a conference in San Francisco from Friday, September 15 through Sunday, September 17, 2023. The TERFs were met with several rounds of protests and counter-protests, trans rights activists aptly calling them out as fascists in sheep's clothing. This post includes photos and video from the first protest on Saturday, September 16.
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (9.9MB) | Embed Video
[Video of protest chant: "No TERFs, No KKK, No Fascist USA", 22 seconds]


TERFs (trans-exclusionary radical feminists), as they call themselves, proclaim to be radical leftist feminists, but it's just for show. They eagerly align with some of the darkest elements on the fascist right. They are not out to promote women's liberation or empowerment. They are dead set on making life as miserable as possible for trans folks, and to make a buck while doing it.

These TERFs are grifters, at least the ones running the show like Kara Dansky, Lierre Keith, Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull (aka Posie Parker), and the rest of their in-group of hatemongers. They try to cash in by finding as many gullible and hateful people as they can to lure into their leftist to fascist pipeline. "Buy our cheesy and hateful merch, fly to our conferences, and don't forget to donate."

Just check out WDI's merchandise page, it's almost entirely transphobic hate. That's what they're really all about, peddling hate for profit, and the Bay Area won't stand for it.

In a good example of the separation of protest tactics by time and/or space (see St. Paul Principles), there were actually two separate demonstrations held in front the the Hilton San Francisco on Kearny. The first began at noon and featured a picket line and several speakers addressing transgender rights and transphobia. The second, at 2pm, was a direct action street party that took over the intersection of Kearny and Washington.

The TERFs claimed that around 100 participants in total attended their San Francisco convention. Each of the two protests out front were at least that large, meaning over twice as many trans rights supporters showed up to denounce their bigotry.


Video of speakers from the first action will be forthcoming.


More about these TERFs:

Warning: Transphobes Kara Dansky and Lierre Keith hosting TERF conference in SF
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/08/29/18858594.php

TERFs Told to "Get Out of Oakland!"
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/12/07/18853317.php
§Transphobia Isn't Feminist — Fuck TERFs
by Dave Id
Fri, Sep 22, 2023 9:55PM
sm_terfs-in-sf_20230916_01.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
§Setting up in front of the Hilton
by Dave Id
Fri, Sep 22, 2023 9:55PM
sm_terfs-in-sf_20230916_02.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
The first demo was organized by National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF, Freedom Socialist Party, Radical Women, and the Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club.
§Hotel security and San Francisco police were already waiting at the Hilton front entrance
by Dave Id
Fri, Sep 22, 2023 9:55PM
sm_terfs-in-sf_20230916_03.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
§Freedom Socialist Party table
by Dave Id
Fri, Sep 22, 2023 9:55PM
sm_terfs-in-sf_20230916_04.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
§Raging Grannies
by Dave Id
Fri, Sep 22, 2023 9:55PM
sm_terfs-in-sf_20230916_05.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
§Honey Mahogany, chair of the San Francisco Democratic Party
by Dave Id
Fri, Sep 22, 2023 9:55PM
sm_terfs-in-sf_20230916_06.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
§TERFs in green, red, and yellow came outside to taunt protesters with transphobic lies
by Dave Id
Fri, Sep 22, 2023 9:55PM
sm_terfs-in-sf_20230916_07.jpg
original image (1600x893)
§Bob Price, Freedom Socialist Party
by Dave Id
Fri, Sep 22, 2023 9:55PM
sm_terfs-in-sf_20230916_08.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
§Picket line in front of the Hilton on Kearny
by Dave Id
Fri, Sep 22, 2023 9:55PM
sm_terfs-in-sf_20230916_09.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
§TERF Corrina D’Annibale spews disingenous lies to Chronicle reporter Danielle Echeverria
by Dave Id
Fri, Sep 22, 2023 9:55PM
sm_terfs-in-sf_20230916_10.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
D’Annibale insisted she was a socialist, but, when pressed by this reporter (in the middle of her Chron interview) about obvious and well-documented TERF collaborations with fascists, she refused to answer. Typical for TERFs, D’Annibale tried to portray herself as a good guy by asserting that she's not a total hateful monster, she supports trans folks having housing rights. So gracious of her.
§ABC7 was also present, and apparently they are using phones now for news segments
by Dave Id
Fri, Sep 22, 2023 9:55PM
sm_terfs-in-sf_20230916_11.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
Here's Cornel Barnard's report for the local ABC affiliate
§Protect Queer and Trans Families
by Dave Id
Fri, Sep 22, 2023 9:55PM
sm_terfs-in-sf_20230916_12.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
§Fascist Go Home
by Dave Id
Fri, Sep 22, 2023 9:55PM
sm_terfs-in-sf_20230916_13.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
§Transphobia Isn't Feminist — Our Streets — 1312 — Fuck a TERF
by Dave Id
Fri, Sep 22, 2023 9:55PM
sm_terfs-in-sf_20230916_14.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
§No TERF, No KKK, No Fascist USA
by Dave Id
Fri, Sep 22, 2023 9:55PM
sm_terfs-in-sf_20230916_15.jpg
original image (1600x2133)
This and similar slogans you see and hear at protests are variations of the chorus from MDC's 1981 song Born to Die, which includes the this chant: "No War, No KKK, No Fascist USA."
§"Sweep TERFs Not Tents" stencil graffiti seen on sidewalk about a block up Kearny from the hotel
by Dave Id
Fri, Sep 22, 2023 9:55PM
sm_terfs-in-sf_20230916_16.jpg
original image (1600x2133)
