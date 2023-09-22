From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Taking a Stand Against the Transphobic TERF Conference in SF, Part 1: Picket Line and Speakers
The transphobic hate group Women’s Declaration International (WDI) held a conference in San Francisco from Friday, September 15 through Sunday, September 17, 2023. The TERFs were met with several rounds of protests and counter-protests, trans rights activists aptly calling them out as fascists in sheep's clothing. This post includes photos and video from the first protest on Saturday, September 16.
[Video of protest chant: "No TERFs, No KKK, No Fascist USA", 22 seconds]
TERFs (trans-exclusionary radical feminists), as they call themselves, proclaim to be radical leftist feminists, but it's just for show. They eagerly align with some of the darkest elements on the fascist right. They are not out to promote women's liberation or empowerment. They are dead set on making life as miserable as possible for trans folks, and to make a buck while doing it.
These TERFs are grifters, at least the ones running the show like Kara Dansky, Lierre Keith, Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull (aka Posie Parker), and the rest of their in-group of hatemongers. They try to cash in by finding as many gullible and hateful people as they can to lure into their leftist to fascist pipeline. "Buy our cheesy and hateful merch, fly to our conferences, and don't forget to donate."
Just check out WDI's merchandise page, it's almost entirely transphobic hate. That's what they're really all about, peddling hate for profit, and the Bay Area won't stand for it.
In a good example of the separation of protest tactics by time and/or space (see St. Paul Principles), there were actually two separate demonstrations held in front the the Hilton San Francisco on Kearny. The first began at noon and featured a picket line and several speakers addressing transgender rights and transphobia. The second, at 2pm, was a direct action street party that took over the intersection of Kearny and Washington.
The TERFs claimed that around 100 participants in total attended their San Francisco convention. Each of the two protests out front were at least that large, meaning over twice as many trans rights supporters showed up to denounce their bigotry.
Video of speakers from the first action will be forthcoming.
More about these TERFs:
Warning: Transphobes Kara Dansky and Lierre Keith hosting TERF conference in SF
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/08/29/18858594.php
TERFs Told to "Get Out of Oakland!"
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/12/07/18853317.php
