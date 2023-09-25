Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page: <video style="width: 740px;" data-aspect-ratio="1.7804154302671" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2023/09/25/terfs-in-sf_20230916_01.mp4_600_.png" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2023/09/25/terfs-in-sf_20230916_01.mp4" type="video/mp4"><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2023/09/25/terfs-in-sf_20230916_01.mp4" title="download video: terfs-in-sf_20230916_01.mp4"><br><span class="video-thumbnail"><img src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2023/09/25/terfs-in-sf_20230916_01.mp4_600_.png"></span><br></a></video>

Taking a Stand Against the Transphobic TERF Conference in SF, Part 1: Video of Speakers

§ Honey Mahogany, chair of the San Francisco Democratic Party by Dave Id





[Video 7:28]



Some of the TERFs came out of the hotel and tried to disrupt the protest while Honey was speaking.