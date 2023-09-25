top
San Francisco LGBTI / Queer Womyn

Taking a Stand Against the Transphobic TERF Conference in SF, Part 1: Video of Speakers

by Dave Id
Mon, Sep 25, 2023 12:26PM
The transphobic hate group Women’s Declaration International (WDI) held a conference in San Francisco from Friday, September 15 through Sunday, September 17, 2023. The TERFs were met with several rounds of protests and counter-protests, trans rights activists aptly calling them out as fascists in sheep's clothing. This post includes video from the first protest on Saturday, September 16.
Download Video (194.1MB)
[Video: Kristina Lee, National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice SF chapter, MC'd the demo. 7:06]


The first demo outside of the Hilton on Kearny was organized by National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF, Freedom Socialist Party, Radical Women, and the Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club.

This post includes at least some video of most speakers from the demonstration. All apologies for not capturing the remarks of any particular speaker, in full or part. Without standing directly in front of the microphone for the entire two hours, it's just not possible to do so.

~

Taking a Stand Against the Transphobic TERF Conference in SF, Part 1: Picket Line and Speakers
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/09/22/18859084.php

TERF Show Vandalized: Trans Autonomy Forever, Part 3
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/09/17/18858974.php

Taking a Stand Against the Transphobic TERF Conference in SF, Part 4: City Hall Counter-Protest
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/09/24/18859146.php


More about these TERFs:

Warning: Transphobes Kara Dansky and Lierre Keith hosting TERF conference in SF
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/08/29/18858594.php

TERFs Told to "Get Out of Oakland!"
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/12/07/18853317.php
§Honey Mahogany, chair of the San Francisco Democratic Party
by Dave Id
Mon, Sep 25, 2023 12:26PM
Download Video (204.4MB)
[Video 7:28]

Some of the TERFs came out of the hotel and tried to disrupt the protest while Honey was speaking.
§Eric Curry emphasized the need for more gay men to stand up for trans rights
by Dave Id
Mon, Sep 25, 2023 12:26PM
Download Video (41.4MB)
[Video 1:31]
§Bob Price, Freedom Socialist Party
by Dave Id
Mon, Sep 25, 2023 12:26PM
Download Video (40.1MB)
[Video 1:28]
§Representative of Raging Grannies and RadicalWomen.org
by Dave Id
Mon, Sep 25, 2023 12:26PM
Download Video (136.3MB)
[Video 4:59]
§Professor from SF City College heard the ruckus and came to speak in favor of trans rights
by Dave Id
Mon, Sep 25, 2023 12:26PM
Download Video (14.8MB)
[Video 0:33]
§Raging Grannies
by Dave Id
Mon, Sep 25, 2023 12:26PM
Download Video (89.4MB)
[Video 3:16]
§Trans youth: "I'm just a normal person and they're trying to demonize me"
by Dave Id
Mon, Sep 25, 2023 12:26PM
Download Video (28.7MB)
[Video 1:03]
§Denard Ingram, running for Congress against Barbara Lee in district 12 (Berkeley/Oakland)
by Dave Id
Mon, Sep 25, 2023 12:26PM
Download Video (83.1MB)
[Video 3:02]

https://www.votedenard.com/
§Gender care provider says, "Let's stand for medical rights"
by Dave Id
Mon, Sep 25, 2023 12:26PM
Download Video (14.5MB)
[Video 0:32]
§Tye-Leigha Hagood leads chant: "Our Bodies, Our Lives, Our Right to Decide"
by Dave Id
Mon, Sep 25, 2023 12:26PM
Download Video (29.7MB)
[Video 1:05]
§Tye-Leigha Hagood aptly closes out first protest with chant: "Whose streets? Our Streets
by Dave Id
Mon, Sep 25, 2023 12:26PM
Download Video (85.0MB)
[Video 3:07]

Video ends as second anti-TERF protest begins by taking Kearny Street
