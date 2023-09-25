From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Taking a Stand Against the Transphobic TERF Conference in SF, Part 1: Video of Speakers
The transphobic hate group Women’s Declaration International (WDI) held a conference in San Francisco from Friday, September 15 through Sunday, September 17, 2023. The TERFs were met with several rounds of protests and counter-protests, trans rights activists aptly calling them out as fascists in sheep's clothing. This post includes video from the first protest on Saturday, September 16.
[Video: Kristina Lee, National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice SF chapter, MC'd the demo. 7:06]
The first demo outside of the Hilton on Kearny was organized by National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF, Freedom Socialist Party, Radical Women, and the Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club.
This post includes at least some video of most speakers from the demonstration. All apologies for not capturing the remarks of any particular speaker, in full or part. Without standing directly in front of the microphone for the entire two hours, it's just not possible to do so.
~
Taking a Stand Against the Transphobic TERF Conference in SF, Part 1: Picket Line and Speakers
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/09/22/18859084.php
TERF Show Vandalized: Trans Autonomy Forever, Part 3
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/09/17/18858974.php
Taking a Stand Against the Transphobic TERF Conference in SF, Part 4: City Hall Counter-Protest
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/09/24/18859146.php
More about these TERFs:
Warning: Transphobes Kara Dansky and Lierre Keith hosting TERF conference in SF
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/08/29/18858594.php
TERFs Told to "Get Out of Oakland!"
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/12/07/18853317.php
The first demo outside of the Hilton on Kearny was organized by National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF, Freedom Socialist Party, Radical Women, and the Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club.
This post includes at least some video of most speakers from the demonstration. All apologies for not capturing the remarks of any particular speaker, in full or part. Without standing directly in front of the microphone for the entire two hours, it's just not possible to do so.
~
Taking a Stand Against the Transphobic TERF Conference in SF, Part 1: Picket Line and Speakers
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/09/22/18859084.php
TERF Show Vandalized: Trans Autonomy Forever, Part 3
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/09/17/18858974.php
Taking a Stand Against the Transphobic TERF Conference in SF, Part 4: City Hall Counter-Protest
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/09/24/18859146.php
More about these TERFs:
Warning: Transphobes Kara Dansky and Lierre Keith hosting TERF conference in SF
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/08/29/18858594.php
TERFs Told to "Get Out of Oakland!"
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/12/07/18853317.php
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network