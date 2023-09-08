From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Protest the Transphobes--TERFs Off Our Turf!

Date:

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Reproductive Justice SF

Email:

Location Details:

In front of the Hilton San Francisco (Chinatown)

750 Kearny St

The Women's Declaration International (WDI), a trans-exclusionary radical feminist (TERF) organization, is holding its national conference in San Francisco. These reactionaries focus on transwomen as the problem, and are teaming up with fascists to attack our trans-sisters and siblings. Join this RALLY and SPEAKOUT against transphobia and for the rights of trans people.



Sponsored by Reproductive Justice SF, Freedom Socialist Party and Radical Women.