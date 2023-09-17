top
San Francisco LGBTI / Queer

Round Two: Protest at Hilton where TERFs are Convening

by Block the Streets
Sun, Sep 17, 2023 5:33PM
Sustained protest in action! Following a Noon to 2pm demo in front of the Hilton in San Francisco's Financial District, a second more radical round of action from 2pm lasted about 4 hours on Sept 16.
sm_leonhilton2_wdi.jpg
original image (3153x2100)
Photos by Leon Kustenaar ProBonoPhoto. Please credit the photographer.

One arrest. The arrestee, a young person, apparently has now been released, following the excitement of taking over the streets in front of the Hilton Hotel that is hosting a TERF (trans exclusionary radical feminists) convention.

Many people phoned to get after Hilton management in advance of Saturday's action. They were made aware of San Francisco community's extreme anger and were prepared with police presence in advance of Saturday's action. But the popo couldn't stop the people who took over the intersection in front of the hotel from 2pm. Good times!
§Fuck Your Hate
by Block the Streets
Sun, Sep 17, 2023 5:33PM
sm_leonhilton2fuckhilton.jpg
original image (2878x2100)
§transpride
by Block the Streets
Sun, Sep 17, 2023 5:33PM
sm_leonhilton2neartop.jpg
original image (3153x2100)
§street post
by Block the Streets
Sun, Sep 17, 2023 5:33PM
sm_leonhilton2posteronstreetlight.jpg
original image (2665x2100)
§Trans flags fly
by Block the Streets
Sun, Sep 17, 2023 5:33PM
sm_leonhiltonvandalize.jpg
original image (3085x2100)
Thanks to the Raging Grannies who brought small trans flags for folks to hold. They are showing up in lots of photos.
§oh no popo
by Block the Streets
Sun, Sep 17, 2023 5:33PM
sm_leonhilton2popotakedown.jpg
original image (3127x2100)
§Street performance
by Block the Streets
Sun, Sep 17, 2023 5:33PM
sm_leonhilton2scarflady.jpg
original image (3153x2100)
§intersection blocked
by Block the Streets
Sun, Sep 17, 2023 5:33PM
sm_leonhilton2streetstoppage.jpeg
original image (3056x2100)
§Just Say No to TERFs
by Block the Streets
Sun, Sep 17, 2023 5:33PM
sm_screen_shot_2023-09-17_at_5.25.00_pm.jpg
original image (1440x1222)
§take a photo
by Block the Streets
Sun, Sep 17, 2023 5:33PM
sm_screen_shot_2023-09-17_at_5.21.31_pm.jpg
original image (1772x1196)
§streets are for people
by Block the Streets
Sun, Sep 17, 2023 5:33PM
sm_leonhilton2lastlast.jpg
original image (2878x2100)
