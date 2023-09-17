From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Round Two: Protest at Hilton where TERFs are Convening
Sustained protest in action! Following a Noon to 2pm demo in front of the Hilton in San Francisco's Financial District, a second more radical round of action from 2pm lasted about 4 hours on Sept 16.
Photos by Leon Kustenaar ProBonoPhoto. Please credit the photographer.
One arrest. The arrestee, a young person, apparently has now been released, following the excitement of taking over the streets in front of the Hilton Hotel that is hosting a TERF (trans exclusionary radical feminists) convention.
Many people phoned to get after Hilton management in advance of Saturday's action. They were made aware of San Francisco community's extreme anger and were prepared with police presence in advance of Saturday's action. But the popo couldn't stop the people who took over the intersection in front of the hotel from 2pm. Good times!
