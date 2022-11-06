From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sun Nov 6 2022 (Updated 11/09/22)Demonstration Calls for Nancy Pelosi to Let Cuba Live
UN Condemns US Economic Embargo on Cuba, Ongoing Since 1959
On November 3, close to a hundred demonstrators protested the US blockade of Cuba at San Francisco's Federal building. The action was timed to coordinate with the UN's 185 to 2 vote to condemn the US economic war against Cuba.
After music by the "Musicians Action Group" and speeches, the demonstrators marched to United Nations Plaza and held an additional rally in front of the statue of Simon Bolivar, a hero of South America's liberation struggles.
Prior to 1959, Cuba was ruled by US backed Fulgencio Batista who sat atop an American underworld-controlled empire of gambling, prostitution, and a tourist industry catering to the wealthy. The country also hosted corporations such as AT&T and Texaco. During the Spanish Civil War, while Hitler supplied Franco with tanks and bombers, Texaco supplied his armies with the fuel to run them.
The Cuban revolution in 1959 committed, in US eyes, the crime of expelling corporate America. Also, the establishment of a national health care system and free schooling showed Cuba as an example of a socialist alternative.
The World Stands With Cuba! We Call On Nancy Pelosi: Let Cuba Live! | Democracy in the Americas: What can the U.S. learn about democracy from Latin America?
See Also: Poison Ivy: Rupert Murdoch''s U.S. State-Sponsored Global Propaganda Machine | Protest Opposes Expanded US/UN Military Intervention in Haiti | Chile's 9/11 & The Rise Of US Fascism | SF Forum: Cuba Combats Climate Change feat. Helen Yaffe | SF Rally to Let Cuba Live and Say No to CIA Plots | San Francisco Caravan: End the U.S. Blockade of Cuba! | San Francisco Caravan: End the U.S. Blockade of Cuba! | San Francisco Caravan: End the U.S. Blockade of Cuba - U.S. Hands Off Cuba! USA regime fans anti-Cuba protests Daniel Ortega, good before, but not now? Really?? | Chile's Rebellion Comes to UCSF | Oakland Protests Trump's Regime Change Attack on Venezuela
After music by the "Musicians Action Group" and speeches, the demonstrators marched to United Nations Plaza and held an additional rally in front of the statue of Simon Bolivar, a hero of South America's liberation struggles.
Prior to 1959, Cuba was ruled by US backed Fulgencio Batista who sat atop an American underworld-controlled empire of gambling, prostitution, and a tourist industry catering to the wealthy. The country also hosted corporations such as AT&T and Texaco. During the Spanish Civil War, while Hitler supplied Franco with tanks and bombers, Texaco supplied his armies with the fuel to run them.
The Cuban revolution in 1959 committed, in US eyes, the crime of expelling corporate America. Also, the establishment of a national health care system and free schooling showed Cuba as an example of a socialist alternative.
The World Stands With Cuba! We Call On Nancy Pelosi: Let Cuba Live! | Democracy in the Americas: What can the U.S. learn about democracy from Latin America?
See Also: Poison Ivy: Rupert Murdoch''s U.S. State-Sponsored Global Propaganda Machine | Protest Opposes Expanded US/UN Military Intervention in Haiti | Chile's 9/11 & The Rise Of US Fascism | SF Forum: Cuba Combats Climate Change feat. Helen Yaffe | SF Rally to Let Cuba Live and Say No to CIA Plots | San Francisco Caravan: End the U.S. Blockade of Cuba! | San Francisco Caravan: End the U.S. Blockade of Cuba! | San Francisco Caravan: End the U.S. Blockade of Cuba - U.S. Hands Off Cuba! USA regime fans anti-Cuba protests Daniel Ortega, good before, but not now? Really?? | Chile's Rebellion Comes to UCSF | Oakland Protests Trump's Regime Change Attack on Venezuela
2022-11-13 Elected Leaders and Weapons Makers Urged to Deescalate Risk of Apocalypse Front Page | Anti-War | Central Valley | San Francisco | East Bay | Peninsula2022-11-06 UN Condemns US Economic Embargo on Cuba, Ongoing Since 1959 Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | International | Americas2022-10-10 Beloved Community Activist Tony Coleman Passes Away Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | East Bay2022-09-28 As Extreme Climate Events Increase, Demand for Change Intensifies Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | East Bay | U.S.2022-09-24 Hundreds Rally for Protection of Sacred Tribal Land from Mining Project Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | South Bay | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia2022-09-04 Alt-Right Far Outnumbered by Counter-Protesters at Central Valley Anti-Gay Demo Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | Central Valley2022-08-17 Security Guards Sent by OUSD to End Occupation Assault Community Members Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Education & Student Activism | East Bay2022-08-14 Federal Civil Rights Lawsuit Filed Over Brutalization by SF City Employees Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco2022-08-08 After Court Ruling, Police Move in to Make Way for Construction in People's Park Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Environment & Forest Defense | Education & Student Activism | East Bay2022-07-03 City Hall's Hostility Toward Homeless Residents of Santa Cruz Spurs Vehicle Arson Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia2022-06-05 Reproductive Justice Defenders Hit the Streets in San Francisco and Across Country Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network