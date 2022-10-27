top
Indybay Feature

Protest Opposes Expanded US/UN Military Intervention in Haiti

by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 27, 2022 10:47AM
US, Canada, France and even the UN have brought oppression and disease to Haiti
sm_01-29922-858_0249.jpg
original image (2037x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

As the US once again considers intervening in Haiti, the Haiti Action Committee and supporters protested at the San Francisco Federal Building on Oct. 26.

It is US-backed foreign intervention in Haiti that has led to the current disastrous crisis. Turning to the UN Security Council, the OAS, and the US government to 'stabilize' the crisis in Haiti is like pleading with arsonists to put out the fire they have ignited.

From the US's sabotage of Aristide's popular government to the consequences of Haiti's crushing debt to France, the Haitian people have been under the thumb of the US, Canada, France and even the UN.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 27, 2022 10:47AM
sm_02.jpg
original image (1529x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 27, 2022 10:47AM
sm_03.jpg
original image (2072x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 27, 2022 10:47AM
sm_04.jpg
original image (1400x1573)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 27, 2022 10:47AM
sm_05.jpg
original image (1943x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 27, 2022 10:47AM
sm_06.jpg
original image (1775x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 27, 2022 10:47AM
sm_07.jpg
original image (1961x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 27, 2022 10:47AM
sm_08.jpg
original image (2122x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 27, 2022 10:47AM
sm_09.jpg
original image (1682x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 27, 2022 10:47AM
sm_10.jpg
original image (1854x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 27, 2022 10:47AM
sm_11.jpg
original image (1942x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 27, 2022 10:47AM
sm_12.jpg
original image (1477x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 27, 2022 10:47AM
sm_13.jpg
original image (1400x1606)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 27, 2022 10:47AM
sm_14.jpg
original image (2070x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 27, 2022 10:47AM
sm_15.jpg
original image (1400x1518)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 27, 2022 10:47AM
sm_16.jpg
original image (1400x1931)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 27, 2022 10:47AM
sm_17.jpg
original image (1924x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 27, 2022 10:47AM
sm_18.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 27, 2022 10:47AM
sm_19.jpg
original image (1400x1575)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 27, 2022 10:47AM
sm_20.jpg
original image (1400x2078)
