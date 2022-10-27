From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest Opposes Expanded US/UN Military Intervention in Haiti
US, Canada, France and even the UN have brought oppression and disease to Haiti
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoAs the US once again considers intervening in Haiti, the Haiti Action Committee and supporters protested at the San Francisco Federal Building on Oct. 26.
It is US-backed foreign intervention in Haiti that has led to the current disastrous crisis. Turning to the UN Security Council, the OAS, and the US government to 'stabilize' the crisis in Haiti is like pleading with arsonists to put out the fire they have ignited.
From the US's sabotage of Aristide's popular government to the consequences of Haiti's crushing debt to France, the Haitian people have been under the thumb of the US, Canada, France and even the UN.
