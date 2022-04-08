Author, filmmaker, activist and senior lecturer at the University of Glasgow, Helen Yaffe will be on virtual tour to discuss how Cuba combats climate change and the continuing destructive impact of the blockade on the Cuban people.
Hybrid event - attendees can join either in person at 2969 Mission St., SF or on zoom -register at bit.ly/HelenYaffeSF.
Co-sponsored by ANSWER Coalition Bay Area, Bay Area Saving Lives Campaign and Venceremos Brigade Bay Area
|SF Forum: Cuba Combats Climate Change feat. Helen Yaffe
|Date
|Saturday April 16
|Time
|12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|ANSWER Bay Area+BayArea Saving Lives Campaign
|Location Details
|
In-person: 2969 Mission Street, San Francisco
Virtual: register at bit.ly/HelenYaffeSF
|
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/2mK4SvJHb
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 8th, 2022 12:31 PM
