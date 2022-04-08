Author, filmmaker, activist and senior lecturer at the University of Glasgow, Helen Yaffe will be on virtual tour to discuss how Cuba combats climate change and the continuing destructive impact of the blockade on the Cuban people.



Hybrid event - attendees can join either in person at 2969 Mission St., SF or on zoom -register at bit.ly/HelenYaffeSF.



Co-sponsored by ANSWER Coalition Bay Area, Bay Area Saving Lives Campaign and Venceremos Brigade Bay Area

