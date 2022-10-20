Democracy in the Americas: What can the U.S. learn about democracy from Latin America?

Date:

Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Time:

7:00 AM - 8:30 AM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

San José Peace & Justice Center

Email:

Phone:

408-297-2299

Location Details:

San José Peace and Justice Center

48 South 7th Street

San José, CA 95112

The U.S. champions itself as the fountain of democracy, yet numerous states are enacting new measures to suppress voting. How do U.S. elections compare with those in other countries in the Americas? What lessons are to be learned? Dr. Sharat G. Lin will discuss his experiences as an election observer in Mexico, El Salvador, Cuba, Venezuela, Equador, and the U.S. states of Georgia and California.



Open to the public

Please wear a mask

Wheelchair accessible



Cosponsors: San José Peace & Justice Center, Silicon Valley Democratic Socialists of America, Human Agenda, Freedom Road Socialist Organization (San José), and Party for Socialism & Liberation (Bay Area)