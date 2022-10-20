From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Democracy in the Americas: What can the U.S. learn about democracy from Latin America?
Date:
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Time:
7:00 AM - 8:30 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
San José Peace & Justice Center
Email:
Phone:
408-297-2299
Location Details:
San José Peace and Justice Center
48 South 7th Street
San José, CA 95112
The U.S. champions itself as the fountain of democracy, yet numerous states are enacting new measures to suppress voting. How do U.S. elections compare with those in other countries in the Americas? What lessons are to be learned? Dr. Sharat G. Lin will discuss his experiences as an election observer in Mexico, El Salvador, Cuba, Venezuela, Equador, and the U.S. states of Georgia and California.
Open to the public
Please wear a mask
Wheelchair accessible
Cosponsors: San José Peace & Justice Center, Silicon Valley Democratic Socialists of America, Human Agenda, Freedom Road Socialist Organization (San José), and Party for Socialism & Liberation (Bay Area)
