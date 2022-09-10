From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Chile's 9/11 & The Rise Of US Fascism
Chile and the world will commemorate the 49th anniversary of the 1973 coup. The coup we organized and funded by the US government with the active support of the AFL-CIO American Institute For Free Labor Development. Labor professor Ruth Needleman from Indiana University was in Chile prior to the coup and interviewed many of the Chilean supporters and the AIFLD and US operatives. She talks about that coup and the rise of fascism in the United States.
This is the 49th anniversary of the September 11, 1973 Chilean coup that was organized and supported by the United States with support of the US funded AFL-CIO American Institute For Free Labor Development AIFLD. We focus on the lessons of this military coup for the rise of fascism in the United States.
Ruth Needleman is a labor professor emeritus at the University of Indiana and was in Chile prior to the coup. She did research on the economic and social conditions as well as interviewing the supporters and leading organizers of the coup in companies and with US and Chilean government officials. She looks at the rise of fascism in the US and the similarities with Chile.
Needleman also discusses plans for Chilean commemoration events next year on the 50th anniversary of the next year in Chicago.
Additional media:
The US, CIA, AFL-CIO, AIFLD & The 1973 Chilean Coup With Professor Ruth Needleman
https://youtu.be/Kw2NQbZgH-o
Memories of Chile On The 49th Anniversary Of The US AFL-CIO Supported Coup
https://portside.org/2017-07-03/memories-chili
1962-1979: The AFL-CIO and Trade Union Counterinsurgency
US INTERFERENCE. PART II (FINAL)
https://www.voltairenet.org/article30046.html
U.S. Labor Reps. Conspired to Overthrow
Elected Governments in Latin America
http://www.laboreducator.org/darkpast4.htm
Newly Revealed Documents Show How the AFL-CIO Aided US Interference in Venezuela
https://jacobin.com/2020/08/venezuela-hugo-chavez-afl-cio-united-states
“If the health workers of Chile collapse, the entire population will suffer”
https://publicservices.international/resources/news/carolina-espinoza-if-the-health-workers-of-chile-collapse-the-entire-population-will-suffer?id=11809&lang=en
U.S. Responsibility for the Coup in Chile
http://www.namebase.net:82/chile.html
Production of WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #unionstrong
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
