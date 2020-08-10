From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Mon Aug 10 2020San Francisco March Demands State Shut Down Concentration Camps
San Francisco March Demands State Shut Down Concentration Camps
Protests against ICE "detention” centers are continuing. On Saturday at noon, a large crowd of demonstrators held a rally in San Francisco's Justin Herman Plaza and then marched to the ICE building at 630 Sansome Street. They demanded that Gov. Newsom and AG Becerra immediately end all California cooperation with ICE.
The march, joined by a caravan of low riders from the Mission, marched down market street and then over to ICE headquarters on Sansome. They flew many large banners and signs and carried a large effigy of Governor Newsom holding a key.
At the ICE building, “Free Them All” was painted on the street and, in an unmistakable message, many red “bloody” hands were imprinted on the building’s entrance and walls. A second rally with additional speakers was then held from a large sound truck.
