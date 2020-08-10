top
Mon Aug 10 2020

San Francisco March Demands State Shut Down Concentration Camps




Protests against ICE "detention” centers are continuing. On Saturday at noon, a large crowd of demonstrators held a rally in San Francisco's Justin Herman Plaza and then marched to the ICE building at 630 Sansome Street. They demanded that Gov. Newsom and AG Becerra immediately end all California cooperation with ICE.

The march, joined by a caravan of low riders from the Mission, marched down market street and then over to ICE headquarters on Sansome. They flew many large banners and signs and carried a large effigy of Governor Newsom holding a key.

At the ICE building, “Free Them All” was painted on the street and, in an unmistakable message, many red “bloody” hands were imprinted on the building’s entrance and walls. A second rally with additional speakers was then held from a large sound truck.

photo San Francisco March Demands State Shut Down Concentration Camps | photo Free Them All! Care Not Cages! March & Rally In SF Against ICE & Republicrats | photo ICE Out Of Marin Action at Marin County Jail | photo San Francisco ICE Deportation Hearings Tear Families Apart

See Also: photo Tsuru for Solidarity Vigil: Black Lives Matter/Free Families Detained by ICE | photo Jewish Activists Demand Governor Newsom Release Detainees In Light of Covid-19 Outbreak | photo Innovative COVID-19 Safe Protest in San Francisco

Bay Area & State: photo Noisy "OUTNOW! Tuesday" in SF Bay Area | photo May Day Car Caravan in Fresno | photo Car Rally to #FreeThemAll in Yuba Detention | photo Calls for the Release of people in ICE Detention | calendar Palo Alto Against ICE Community Meeting | calendar Protest Against ICE in Santa Cruz

Related Feature: photo Body Bags Delivered to Trump Properties and Government Offices
