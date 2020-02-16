

Join us for a community meeting to learn about the effort to get Palantir to drop its contract with ICE, and get involved!



Saturday February 22

2-4PM

Refreshments provided!



Palo Alto, a sanctuary city, is home to the company that serves as the backbone of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, fueling deportations, family separation, and concentration camps.



Palantir, a Silicon Valley data analytics and surveillance company co-founded by Trump supporter Peter Thiel, currently works for ICE to fuel deportations and separate families. Its software powers workplace raids and targeted deportations and has been called “mission critical” to ICE’s efforts by the government itself.



Palo Alto must unite against this evil which is antithetical to our city's values. Join us for a community meeting to discuss how we can make Palo Alto a real sanctuary city by getting Palantir to cancel its contract with ICE. Featuring speakers from various organizations currently working to dismantle ICE. We will discuss various tactics and formulate a strategy together. Your voice, opinions, experiences, presence and participation are crucial to making this effort a powerful movement!



For questions, email Palo Alto Against ICE Community Meeting..Join us for a community meeting to learn about the effort to get Palantir to drop its contract with ICE, and get involved!Saturday February 222-4PMRefreshments provided!Palo Alto, a sanctuary city, is home to the company that serves as the backbone of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, fueling deportations, family separation, and concentration camps.Palantir, a Silicon Valley data analytics and surveillance company co-founded by Trump supporter Peter Thiel, currently works for ICE to fuel deportations and separate families. Its software powers workplace raids and targeted deportations and has been called “mission critical” to ICE’s efforts by the government itself.Palo Alto must unite against this evil which is antithetical to our city's values. Join us for a community meeting to discuss how we can make Palo Alto a real sanctuary city by getting Palantir to cancel its contract with ICE. Featuring speakers from various organizations currently working to dismantle ICE. We will discuss various tactics and formulate a strategy together. Your voice, opinions, experiences, presence and participation are crucial to making this effort a powerful movement!For questions, email closethecampsbayarea [at] protonmail.com For more event information: https://facebook.com/events/s/palo-alto-ag...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 16th, 2020 11:03 PM