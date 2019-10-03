Cambodian refugees protest immigration raids

Our national disgrace was on full view on Sansome Street as victims of immigration raids targeting Cambodian refugees appeared for deportation hearings at ICE headquarters.

Among the crowd of Cambodians that had mobilized in support of deportees, there were painful goodbyes as some entered the building knowing that they would not go home today.

The protesters prayed and lit incense, and speakers made it clear that the Cambodian community was united and would support its own.

Demonstrations opposing the attacks on Cambodian communities took place this week also in Boston, Sacramento, Tacoma, Burlington and Warwick.

The Asian Law Caucus, the nation’s first legal and civil rights Asian American organization, is organizing the resistance.