top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights
San Francisco ICE Deportation Hearings Tear Families Apart
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) (kunstena [at] comcast.net)
Thursday Oct 3rd, 2019 7:39 PM
Cambodian refugees protest immigration raids
sm_010-850_0190.jpg
original image (2036x1400)

Our national disgrace was on full view on Sansome Street as victims of immigration raids targeting Cambodian refugees appeared for deportation hearings at ICE headquarters.

Among the crowd of Cambodians that had mobilized in support of deportees, there were painful goodbyes as some entered the building knowing that they would not go home today.

The protesters prayed and lit incense, and speakers made it clear that the Cambodian community was united and would support its own.

Demonstrations opposing the attacks on Cambodian communities took place this week also in Boston, Sacramento, Tacoma, Burlington and Warwick.

The Asian Law Caucus, the nation’s first legal and civil rights Asian American organization, is organizing the resistance.

https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Thursday Oct 3rd, 2019 7:39 PM
sm_020-850_0181.jpg
original image (1955x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Thursday Oct 3rd, 2019 7:39 PM
sm_030-850_0208.jpg
original image (1787x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Thursday Oct 3rd, 2019 7:39 PM
sm_040-850_0211.jpg
original image (1789x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Thursday Oct 3rd, 2019 7:39 PM
sm_050-850_0218.jpg
original image (1746x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Thursday Oct 3rd, 2019 7:39 PM
sm_060-850_0226.jpg
original image (1803x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Thursday Oct 3rd, 2019 7:39 PM
sm_070-850_0231.jpg
original image (2033x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Thursday Oct 3rd, 2019 7:39 PM
sm_080-850_0245.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Thursday Oct 3rd, 2019 7:39 PM
sm_090-850_0254.jpg
original image (1929x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Thursday Oct 3rd, 2019 7:39 PM
sm_100-850_0258.jpg
original image (1904x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Thursday Oct 3rd, 2019 7:39 PM
sm_110-850_0262.jpg
original image (1857x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Thursday Oct 3rd, 2019 7:39 PM
sm_120-852_1538.jpg
original image (1784x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Thursday Oct 3rd, 2019 7:39 PM
sm_130-852_1548.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Thursday Oct 3rd, 2019 7:39 PM
sm_140-852_1575.jpg
original image (1784x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Thursday Oct 3rd, 2019 7:39 PM
sm_150-852_1577.jpg
original image (1809x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 193.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code