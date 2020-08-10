top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | San Francisco | Immigrant Rights | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
In SF, Low Riders Join Day to Demand "Shut Down CA Concentration Camps"
by Protest in Morgan Hill Clogs Hwy 101
Monday Aug 10th, 2020 7:19 PM
First there was a rally at Justin Herman Plaza, then a caravan led by Roberto Hernandez of the SF Low Rider Council in his classic white convertible. On August 8, during a statewide day of action to end ICE detention camps, over 1,000 marched behind the caravan of low riders in San Francisco. The culmination of the protest was at ICE headquarters on San Francisco's Sansome St. where demonstrators left red colored handprints to say, "ICE....you have blood on your hands."
sm_shut_the_camps_carcar.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
Photos by Terry Scussel, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

On August 8th, at 5 physical locations and through virtual methods throughout the state, protesters rose up to raise awareness of the humanitarian crisis created by ICE immigration detention policies.

In San Francisco speakers called the day of action an "eviction notice for ICE", and demanded an immediate end to all transfers from California prisons and jails to ICE detention. They also called for an independent investigation to hold detention centers accountable for putting lives at risk during the pandemic.

Others spoke of detained minors being lost in the foster care system, and said the giant ICE budget would be better spent on education and social programs. They addressed a crowd estimated at over a thousand from a stage at Justin Herman Plaza to start off the event, and later at ICE headquarters from the back of a truck outfitted with giant speakers.

Similar but smaller actions were held in San Diego, Los Angeles, Santa Maria, and Morgan Hill. In the South Bay city of Morgan Hill, protesters shut down highway 101, clogging both the northbound and southbound lanes, for about an hour.
§Gathering in Justin Herman Plaza
by Protest in Morgan Hill Clogs Hwy 101
Monday Aug 10th, 2020 7:19 PM
sm_shut_the_camps_cagedchild.jpg
original image (2083x3150)
§Gathering in Justin Herman Plaza
by Protest in Morgan Hill Clogs Hwy 101
Monday Aug 10th, 2020 7:19 PM
sm_justin_the_camps_16__terryscussel_.jpg
original image (3152x2100)
§signs on steps of the plaza
by Protest in Morgan Hill Clogs Hwy 101
Monday Aug 10th, 2020 7:19 PM
sm_shut_the_campssigns.jpg
original image (2402x3000)
§Justin Herman speakers on stage
by Protest in Morgan Hill Clogs Hwy 101
Monday Aug 10th, 2020 7:19 PM
sm_womenthe_camps_19__terryscussel_.jpg
original image (3000x2410)
§Justin Herman speaker on stage
by Protest in Morgan Hill Clogs Hwy 101
Monday Aug 10th, 2020 7:19 PM
sm_stage_the_camps_18__terryscussel_.jpg
original image (3153x2400)
§After the first rally, the caravan
by Protest in Morgan Hill Clogs Hwy 101
Monday Aug 10th, 2020 7:19 PM
sm_shut_the_camps_28__terryscussel_.jpg
original image (3000x2184)
§Following the caravan A member of the Brown Berets clears the way for marchers
by Protest in Morgan Hill Clogs Hwy 101
Monday Aug 10th, 2020 7:19 PM
sm_shut_the_camps_brownberet_.jpg
original image (3000x2209)
§Fuck racism
by Protest in Morgan Hill Clogs Hwy 101
Monday Aug 10th, 2020 7:19 PM
sm_shut_the_camps_fuckracism_.jpg
original image (2700x2703)
§Honduras sweatshirt
by Protest in Morgan Hill Clogs Hwy 101
Monday Aug 10th, 2020 7:19 PM
sm_shut_the_camps_honduras.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§enthusiastic marchers
by Protest in Morgan Hill Clogs Hwy 101
Monday Aug 10th, 2020 7:19 PM
sm_shut_the_camps_fuckice.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§many marched
by Protest in Morgan Hill Clogs Hwy 101
Monday Aug 10th, 2020 7:19 PM
sm_shut_the_campsmany.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§No Police State!
by Protest in Morgan Hill Clogs Hwy 101
Monday Aug 10th, 2020 7:19 PM
sm_shut_the_campsno_police_state.jpg
original image (2100x3150)
§deadly
by Protest in Morgan Hill Clogs Hwy 101
Monday Aug 10th, 2020 7:19 PM
sm_shut_the_camps_deadly.jpg
original image (2100x3436)
§Rally No. 2 with speakers atop truck
by Protest in Morgan Hill Clogs Hwy 101
Monday Aug 10th, 2020 7:19 PM
sm_tuck_large_speakerscamps_51__terryscussel_.jpg
original image (3000x2403)
§Sacred herbs to clear the bad vibes in front of ICE bldg
by Protest in Morgan Hill Clogs Hwy 101
Monday Aug 10th, 2020 7:19 PM
sm_shut_the_camps_smudge.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Red Handprint with more to come at ICE building
by Protest in Morgan Hill Clogs Hwy 101
Monday Aug 10th, 2020 7:19 PM
sm_single_handhe_camps_40__terryscussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§more red handprints
by Protest in Morgan Hill Clogs Hwy 101
Monday Aug 10th, 2020 7:19 PM
sm_more_handshe_camps_41__terryscussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§covered with red handprints
by Protest in Morgan Hill Clogs Hwy 101
Monday Aug 10th, 2020 7:19 PM
sm_icesftop_44__terryscussel_.jpg
original image (3631x2100)
§Free them All
by Protest in Morgan Hill Clogs Hwy 101
Monday Aug 10th, 2020 7:19 PM
sm_shut_the_camps_last.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 162.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code