Tsuru for Solidarity Vigil: Black Lives Matter/Free Families Detained by ICE by R. Robertson

Monday Jun 8th, 2020 7:25 PM

Tsuru for Solidarity, a community of Japanese Americans, supports the Black Lives Matter movement and calls for the release of families detained by ICE. On June 7 they offered prayers and performed Bon Odori dance for all the lives lost to state violence.

Photos by Leo Leung, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.



On June 7, Japanese Americans gathered at Tanforan Mall, the former site of the Tanforan Assembly Center where 7,800 were imprisoned in 1942 for just one "crime"--their Japanese ancestry.



From Tanforan they drove in a caravan of cars and trucks adorned with streams of origami cranes and political messages to Orange Memorial Park in South San Francisco. There they honored and prayed for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and all Black people killed by police. They gave blessings also for immigrant children and families who have died in US detention facilities, and for their Japanese ancestors who died in US concentration camps.



Former WWII U.S. incarceration survivors gave moving speeches and Rev. Ronald Kobata of the Buddhist Church of San Francisco led prayers.



As part of the Japanese and Japanese diaspora practice of Obon, a Buddhist custom to honor the spirits of one's ancestors, the gathered danced to taiko drumming performed by Bakuhatsu Taiko Dan. They completed the action with a return to the former Tanforan Assembly Center and a visit to the Commemorative Garden there. The event was a part of simultaneous actions coordinated by Tsuru for Solidarity hubs in seven cities across the country and was supported by many groups including Florin Japanese American Citizens League and Nikkei Resisters.