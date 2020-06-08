top
Tsuru for Solidarity Vigil: Black Lives Matter/Free Families Detained by ICE
by R. Robertson
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 7:25 PM
Tsuru for Solidarity, a community of Japanese Americans, supports the Black Lives Matter movement and calls for the release of families detained by ICE. On June 7 they offered prayers and performed Bon Odori dance for all the lives lost to state violence.
sm_tsurtopleo_leung_033_1_1.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
Photos by Leo Leung, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

On June 7, Japanese Americans gathered at Tanforan Mall, the former site of the Tanforan Assembly Center where 7,800 were imprisoned in 1942 for just one "crime"--their Japanese ancestry.

From Tanforan they drove in a caravan of cars and trucks adorned with streams of origami cranes and political messages to Orange Memorial Park in South San Francisco. There they honored and prayed for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and all Black people killed by police. They gave blessings also for immigrant children and families who have died in US detention facilities, and for their Japanese ancestors who died in US concentration camps.

Former WWII U.S. incarceration survivors gave moving speeches and Rev. Ronald Kobata of the Buddhist Church of San Francisco led prayers.

As part of the Japanese and Japanese diaspora practice of Obon, a Buddhist custom to honor the spirits of one's ancestors, the gathered danced to taiko drumming performed by Bakuhatsu Taiko Dan. They completed the action with a return to the former Tanforan Assembly Center and a visit to the Commemorative Garden there. The event was a part of simultaneous actions coordinated by Tsuru for Solidarity hubs in seven cities across the country and was supported by many groups including Florin Japanese American Citizens League and Nikkei Resisters.
§Talking a Knee
by R. Robertson
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 7:25 PM
sm_tusrukneesleo_leung_041_1_1.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
§Black Lives Matter Bandanas Fashioned into Masks
by R. Robertson
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 7:25 PM
sm_tsurublmmasksleo_leung_028_1.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
§Symbols Taoist and Shinto
by R. Robertson
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 7:25 PM
sm_tsurusymbolleo_leung_030_1.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
The yin-yang symbol at top originates in Chinese philosophy. The shimenawa braided rope is from Shinto, Japan's native religion. Japanese combine these with Buddhism as part of cultural practice.
§Giant Black Origami Crane and Justice for Chinedu Okobi Sign
by R. Robertson
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 7:25 PM
sm_tsuruchinedu_1_1.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
Okobi was killed by San Mateo County Sheriffs Deputies in late 2018. Ironically the same day of the Tsuru for Solidarity Vigil, a rally and march of 500 was held in nearby San Bruno, the scene where he was tased to death. For more info on the tragic death of African American Chinedu Okobi visit Justice4Chinedu.
§prayer
by R. Robertson
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 7:25 PM
sm_tsuruprayerleo_leung_024_1.jpg
original image (1363x2048)
§Reverend from San Francisco Buddhist Church
by R. Robertson
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 7:25 PM
sm_tsurupriestleo_leung_017.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
§taiko
by R. Robertson
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 7:25 PM
sm_tsurutaikoleo_leung_007.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
§kids play
by R. Robertson
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 7:25 PM
sm_tsurukidsplay.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
§family
by R. Robertson
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 7:25 PM
sm_tsurrfamleo_leung_011.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
§giant origami crane
by R. Robertson
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 7:25 PM
sm_tsurucraneleo.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
§helping
by R. Robertson
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 7:25 PM
sm_tsuruhapakidleo_leung_010_1.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
§"No! Not 1942 Again" Sign
by R. Robertson
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 7:25 PM
sm_tsuru1942leo_leung_014_1_1.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
§Japan inspired fashion
by R. Robertson
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 7:25 PM
sm_tsurufashionleo_leung_031.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
§Three Women Ready to Caravan
by R. Robertson
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 7:25 PM
sm_tsuru3womenleo_leung_049.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
§Jail for Killer Cops
by R. Robertson
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 7:25 PM
sm_tsurujail.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
Car decorated by strings of origami cranes
§truck
by R. Robertson
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 7:25 PM
sm_tsuruwemattertruckleo_leung_047.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
