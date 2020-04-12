ICE detention is a BREEDING GROUND for Covid-19 due to close confinement, unsanitary conditions, and inadequate medical care and neglect.
Immediately release everyone detained by ICE in Yuba County - to keep them, the people who work there, and all of us safe!
Please sign the petition: https://bit.ly/yubajailaction
For those in the Japanese American community, please go to https://bit.ly/TsuruPetitionYuba
We will post videos and actions you can do from home 4/14 at: https://www.facebook.com/FreeThemAllYuba
This is a COVID-19 Safe Action and your health and safety is an important concern. The car rally is only for those who live relatively close to Marysville so you don't have to make pit stops and/or get out of your car.
Please participate responsibly and be aware that you can be cited for violating the shelter-in-place order and for honking. We believe that in this time of crisis, speaking out for people who can't, is Essential and an emergency situation.
The Coalition to Free Everyone in Yuba County ICE Detention is endorsed by Abuelas Responden/Grannies Respond; Alianza Sacramento; Amnesty International Sacramento; CAIR-SV/CC; Campaign for Immigrant Detention Reform – NorCal; Centro del Pueblo - Humboldt; Davis Phoenix Coalition; Doctors for Camp Closure Sacramento Chapter; Estamos Unidos - Yuba County; Florin JACL-Sacramento Valley; Indivisible Elk Grove CA7; Indivisible Sacramento; Jewish Action NorCal; Jewish Voice for Peace Sacramento; Labor Council for Latin American Advancement - Sacramento AFL- CIO; Move On - Sacramento; Never Again Action; Never Again Action Sacramento; Never Again Action SFBay; Sacramento JACL; Sacramento Immigration Coalition; Sacramento NLG; Sacramento Presbytary/SacACT; Tsuru for Solidarity - Sacramento, Bay Area, San Jose; Uniting for Racial Justice; Wellstone Progressive Democrats
If your organization would like to endorse please fill out the endorsement form here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScxOS8uNFo2mV-ATEkPtH1IZdBSjESDAfG-0hpV7NsG6wL9Ug/viewform
Central Valley | Health, Housing & Public Services | Immigrant Rights | Police State & Prisons
|Car Rally to #FreeThemAll in Yuba Detention
|Date
|Tuesday April 14
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Close the Camps, Empty the Cages!
|Location Details
|
Yuba County Jail
215 5th St.
Marysville, CA
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5212629552...
