As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the nation, activists are demonstrating urgently against the continuing detention of immigrants by ICE. The agency's detention centers are hotbeds for the spread of deadly disease to prisoners and personnel, potentially killing thousands.While following state shelter-in-place regulations, California demonstrators in several cities demonstrated in vehicles on March 31, Cesar Chavez Day, with banners and messages for Governor Gavin Newsom. In Los Angeles, activists drove cars past the local ICE facilities, while in Sacramento, the car rally visited the state Capitol.At the Honk for Justice action in San Francisco, about 50 cars with 75 people contained only shared household or close contact participants. They stopped first at ICE facilities on Sansome Street, then paused at the Federal Building which houses Nancy Pelosi's local office. A both locations, the caravan stopped for about 15 minutes while demonstrators continuously honked their horns. Members of Never Again Action, the group that coordinated the Bay Area protest, led chants with bullhorns aimed directly at Pelosi's upper floor office. At 7th and Market Streets, the San Francisco Police Department blocked the pre-planned route but protesters quickly adjusted their tactics to continue to City Hall, where they filled the plaza with vehicles plastered with messages including "Free Them All."