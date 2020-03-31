Honk for Justice, SF by Lis Cox

Tuesday Mar 31st, 2020 9:43 PM

As Covid-19 increases exponentially, Never Again Action and allied organizations joined in SF and across the Country to form Car Caravans to Demand that the Camps be closed. 3 minute video.





See short video of this action.

