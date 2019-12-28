From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Protest Against ICE in Santa Cruz
|Friday January 03
|4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Protest
|Families Belong Together, Sanctuary SC
|The Clock Tower, intersection of Pacific Ave. & Water St., Santa Cruz, California 95060
Protest of ICE in Santa Cruz
WHEN: Friday, January 3, 2020 at 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM
WHERE: The Clock Tower, intersection of Pacific Ave. & Water St., Santa Cruz, California 95060
Join us fom 4 PM to 5 PM, when we will declare our opposition to ICE and family separations at the border. We believe that no human is illegal. Come join us to express our outrage that children and adults are still locked in cages with inhumane treatment.
Come one, come all! We will have signs for you to hold.
HOSTS: Families Belong Together & Sanctuary Santa Cruz
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7316172540...
