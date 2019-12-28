top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Immigrant Rights
View other events for the week of 1/ 3/2020
Protest Against ICE in Santa Cruz
Date Friday January 03
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorFamilies Belong Together, Sanctuary SC
Location Details
The Clock Tower, intersection of Pacific Ave. & Water St., Santa Cruz, California 95060
Protest of ICE in Santa Cruz

WHEN: Friday, January 3, 2020 at 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

WHERE: The Clock Tower, intersection of Pacific Ave. & Water St., Santa Cruz, California 95060

Join us fom 4 PM to 5 PM, when we will declare our opposition to ICE and family separations at the border. We believe that no human is illegal. Come join us to express our outrage that children and adults are still locked in cages with inhumane treatment.

Come one, come all! We will have signs for you to hold.

HOSTS: Families Belong Together & Sanctuary Santa Cruz
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7316172540...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Dec 28th, 2019 10:56 AM
