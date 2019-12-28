Protest of ICE in Santa Cruz



WHEN: Friday, January 3, 2020 at 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM



WHERE: The Clock Tower, intersection of Pacific Ave. & Water St., Santa Cruz, California 95060



Join us fom 4 PM to 5 PM, when we will declare our opposition to ICE and family separations at the border. We believe that no human is illegal. Come join us to express our outrage that children and adults are still locked in cages with inhumane treatment.



Come one, come all! We will have signs for you to hold.



HOSTS: Families Belong Together & Sanctuary Santa Cruz For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7316172540...

