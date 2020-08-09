Activists protested at the ICE office in San Francisco against the imprisonment of children in cages and the ICE terrorism against immigrants and people of color. They also attacked California Governor Newsom, Pelosi and the Democrats for supporting these policies.

A march and rally was held on 8/8.20 to the San Francisco ICE office to demand the immediate release of the thousands of children still held and the protest the missing 1,800.Many of the speakers attacked the Democratic Party and Democrat Gavin Newsom In California.They also attacked Obama, Pelosi in San Francisco and other Democrats for failing to act for immigrants when the Democrats controlled the majority of the Congress and the White House.Additional media:Close The Camps! Free The Children! Healthcare Workers Protest ICE In SFSHUT Down ICE! Action In San Francisco Closes ICE As CA Unionists Join The BlockadeProduction of Labor Video Project