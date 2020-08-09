From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights
Free Them All! Care Not Cages! March & Rally In SF Against ICE & Republicrats
Activists protested at the ICE office in San Francisco against the imprisonment of children in cages and the ICE terrorism against immigrants and people of color. They also attacked California Governor Newsom, Pelosi and the Democrats for supporting these policies.
A march and rally was held on 8/8.20 to the San Francisco ICE office to demand the immediate release of the thousands of children still held and the protest the missing 1,800.
Many of the speakers attacked the Democratic Party and Democrat Gavin Newsom In California.
They also attacked Obama, Pelosi in San Francisco and other Democrats for failing to act for immigrants when the Democrats controlled the majority of the Congress and the White House.
Additional media:
Close The Camps! Free The Children! Healthcare Workers Protest ICE In SF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6QVo90ptoM&t=15s
SHUT Down ICE! Action In San Francisco Closes ICE As CA Unionists Join The Blockade
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dXaGvmfIVG0
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
Many of the speakers attacked the Democratic Party and Democrat Gavin Newsom In California.
They also attacked Obama, Pelosi in San Francisco and other Democrats for failing to act for immigrants when the Democrats controlled the majority of the Congress and the White House.
Additional media:
Close The Camps! Free The Children! Healthcare Workers Protest ICE In SF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6QVo90ptoM&t=15s
SHUT Down ICE! Action In San Francisco Closes ICE As CA Unionists Join The Blockade
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dXaGvmfIVG0
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network