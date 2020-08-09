top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights
Free Them All! Care Not Cages! March & Rally In SF Against ICE & Republicrats
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Aug 9th, 2020 11:22 AM
Activists protested at the ICE office in San Francisco against the imprisonment of children in cages and the ICE terrorism against immigrants and people of color. They also attacked California Governor Newsom, Pelosi and the Democrats for supporting these policies.
ice_rally_care_not_cages_8-8-20.jpg
A march and rally was held on 8/8.20 to the San Francisco ICE office to demand the immediate release of the thousands of children still held and the protest the missing 1,800.

Many of the speakers attacked the Democratic Party and Democrat Gavin Newsom In California.

They also attacked Obama, Pelosi in San Francisco and other Democrats for failing to act for immigrants when the Democrats controlled the majority of the Congress and the White House.

Additional media:

Close The Camps! Free The Children! Healthcare Workers Protest ICE In SF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6QVo90ptoM&t=15s

SHUT Down ICE! Action In San Francisco Closes ICE As CA Unionists Join The Blockade
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dXaGvmfIVG0

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzH8dsjus7Q
§Blood On Their Hands At ICE
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Aug 9th, 2020 11:22 AM
ice_sf_blood_protests_8-8-20.jpg
The offices of ICE had hand imprints of blood from the treatment of children and immigrants.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzH8dsjus7Q
§Newsom Supporter Of Cages & Private Prisons
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Aug 9th, 2020 11:22 AM
ice_newsom_banner_8-8-20.jpg
Governor Gavin Newsom was attacked for supporting the cages and private prisons in California.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzH8dsjus7Q
§Alex Nieto Murdered By SF Police
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Aug 9th, 2020 11:22 AM
sm_nieto_alex.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The death of Alex Nieto in Bernal Heights was also raised at the rally as an example of the systemic racism.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzH8dsjus7Q
§Racist Repression Protested
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Aug 9th, 2020 11:22 AM
ice_sf_chinga_8-8-20.jpg
The call to abolish ICE and the systemic racism against immigrants and Brown people was part of the march and rally.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzH8dsjus7Q
§SF Lobor Council Banner At March
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Aug 9th, 2020 11:22 AM
sm_ice_sflc_banner_8-8-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The SF Labor Council banner was carried at the rally and the council helped with the truck and IATSE 16 helped with the sound system.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzH8dsjus7Q
