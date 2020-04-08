From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Wed Apr 8 2020WeCopwatch: "New York State Prison System is Trying to Kill Ramsey Orta"
Ramsey Orta Denied Basic Safety Measures in Solitary Confinement as COVID-19 Spreads
WeCopwatch writes: Our lives changed on July 17, 2014 as images were broadcast across the globe of Staten Island plain clothes officers choking Eric Garner to death. For Ramsey Ora, the young man who filmed the killing, it would start a cycle of state sponsored repression that continues to this very day. After the release of the Eric Garner video, Ramsey was targeted and arrested by NYPD officers on trumped up gun charges and only a few months later was also indicted on multiple drug charges. It didn’t stop there. While locked up on Rikers Island, Ramsey, along with other inmates, was able to document that yes, rat poison had intentionally been put in their food.
This [COVID-19] pandemic is not isolated to Rikers Island. It is spreading and it is spreading fast. Ramsey has been in solitary confinement at Midstate Correctional Facility since the outbreak. We are concerned that the NYDOCC will take this opportunity to allow Ramsey to die so they can be done with him once and for all.
