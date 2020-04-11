top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
Midstate Correctional where Ramsey Orta is incarcerated has been exposed to Covid-19
by WeCopwatch (wecopwatch [at] gmail.com)
Saturday Apr 11th, 2020 1:25 PM
We have just learned that a staff member at Midstate Correctional Facility has tested positive for Covid-19 which means there are likely more cases that have either not been reported, or realized!
sm_29871776_10160118553540507_8901145040650833539_o.jpg
original image (2048x1241)
We have been sounding the alarms on the conditions at Midstate and the abusive treatment that Ramsey has been experiencing. But we need you all to act now to help free Ramsey Orta!

Below is a list of our demands to release Ramsey Orta and other eligible inmates now! We need you all to begin contacting these decision makers and apply even more pressure for them to do the right thing.

Please read our demands, copy and paste them, and begin the email and call floods! We will have more updates soon.

These are our Demands!

Ramsey is eligible for release today for the following reasons!

1. Ramsey pled out to non-violent charges in 2016:
We demand that Ramsey is released because he is not a threat to society!

2. Ramsey is scheduled to be released in July of 2020:
We demand that Ramsey is released now because July is right upon us, but under the circumstances, is years away!

3. Ramsey is currently in danger of being exposed to Covid-19:
We demand that Ramsey be released because his prison sentence is not a death sentence!

4. Ramsey has been systematically abused throughout his incarceration.
We demand that Ramsey is released because the abuse he is experiencing grows by the day!

If you agree with out demands above, we ask that you copy and paste them and contact the varies emails and numbers below. We also ask that you demand that all inmates receive showers, soap, adequate food immediately, and that ALL prisoners with similar conditions and experiences are released.

When you mention Ramey Orta in your emails and calls to prison entities, be sure to include his prison ID number. Example: RAMSEY ORTA 16A4200

Govenor Andrew Cuomo
Email: https://www.governor.ny.gov/content/governor-contact-form / Phone: 1-518-474-8390

Anthony J. Annucci: Acting Commissioner for New York State Prisons
Email: Commissioner [at] doccs.ny.gov / Phone: (518) 457-8134

Acting Executive Deputy Commissioner - Daniel F. Martuscello, lll
Phone: (518) 457-8126

Our Demands and People to Contact!
https://forms.gle/k5ytVANh6VDpTAAJ7

https://wecopwatch.org/alert-midstate-correctional-where-ramsey-orta-is-incarcerated-has-been-exposed-to-covid-19/
https://forms.gle/rQSSbGFfwmQkHXhe8
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 112.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code