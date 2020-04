We have just learned that a staff member at Midstate Correctional Facility has tested positive for Covid-19 which means there are likely more cases that have either not been reported, or realized!

We have been sounding the alarms on the conditions at Midstate and the abusive treatment that Ramsey has been experiencing. But we need you all to act now to help free Ramsey Orta!Below is a list of our demands to release Ramsey Orta and other eligible inmates now! We need you all to begin contacting these decision makers and apply even more pressure for them to do the right thing.Please read our demands, copy and paste them, and begin the email and call floods! We will have more updates soon.These are our Demands!Ramsey is eligible for release today for the following reasons!1. Ramsey pled out to non-violent charges in 2016:We demand that Ramsey is released because he is not a threat to society!2. Ramsey is scheduled to be released in July of 2020:We demand that Ramsey is released now because July is right upon us, but under the circumstances, is years away!3. Ramsey is currently in danger of being exposed to Covid-19:We demand that Ramsey be released because his prison sentence is not a death sentence!4. Ramsey has been systematically abused throughout his incarceration.We demand that Ramsey is released because the abuse he is experiencing grows by the day!If you agree with out demands above, we ask that you copy and paste them and contact the varies emails and numbers below. We also ask that you demand that all inmates receive showers, soap, adequate food immediately, and that ALL prisoners with similar conditions and experiences are released.When you mention Ramey Orta in your emails and calls to prison entities, be sure to include his prison ID number. Example: RAMSEY ORTA 16A4200Govenor Andrew CuomoEmail: https://www.governor.ny.gov/content/governor-contact-form / Phone: 1-518-474-8390Anthony J. Annucci: Acting Commissioner for New York State PrisonsEmail: Commissioner [at] doccs.ny.gov / Phone: (518) 457-8134Acting Executive Deputy Commissioner - Daniel F. Martuscello, lllPhone: (518) 457-8126Our Demands and People to Contact!