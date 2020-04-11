From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
Midstate Correctional where Ramsey Orta is incarcerated has been exposed to Covid-19
We have just learned that a staff member at Midstate Correctional Facility has tested positive for Covid-19 which means there are likely more cases that have either not been reported, or realized!
We have been sounding the alarms on the conditions at Midstate and the abusive treatment that Ramsey has been experiencing. But we need you all to act now to help free Ramsey Orta!
Below is a list of our demands to release Ramsey Orta and other eligible inmates now! We need you all to begin contacting these decision makers and apply even more pressure for them to do the right thing.
Please read our demands, copy and paste them, and begin the email and call floods! We will have more updates soon.
These are our Demands!
Ramsey is eligible for release today for the following reasons!
1. Ramsey pled out to non-violent charges in 2016:
We demand that Ramsey is released because he is not a threat to society!
2. Ramsey is scheduled to be released in July of 2020:
We demand that Ramsey is released now because July is right upon us, but under the circumstances, is years away!
3. Ramsey is currently in danger of being exposed to Covid-19:
We demand that Ramsey be released because his prison sentence is not a death sentence!
4. Ramsey has been systematically abused throughout his incarceration.
We demand that Ramsey is released because the abuse he is experiencing grows by the day!
If you agree with out demands above, we ask that you copy and paste them and contact the varies emails and numbers below. We also ask that you demand that all inmates receive showers, soap, adequate food immediately, and that ALL prisoners with similar conditions and experiences are released.
When you mention Ramey Orta in your emails and calls to prison entities, be sure to include his prison ID number. Example: RAMSEY ORTA 16A4200
Govenor Andrew Cuomo
Email: https://www.governor.ny.gov/content/governor-contact-form / Phone: 1-518-474-8390
Anthony J. Annucci: Acting Commissioner for New York State Prisons
Email: Commissioner [at] doccs.ny.gov / Phone: (518) 457-8134
Acting Executive Deputy Commissioner - Daniel F. Martuscello, lll
Phone: (518) 457-8126
Our Demands and People to Contact!
https://forms.gle/k5ytVANh6VDpTAAJ7
https://wecopwatch.org/alert-midstate-correctional-where-ramsey-orta-is-incarcerated-has-been-exposed-to-covid-19/
Below is a list of our demands to release Ramsey Orta and other eligible inmates now! We need you all to begin contacting these decision makers and apply even more pressure for them to do the right thing.
Please read our demands, copy and paste them, and begin the email and call floods! We will have more updates soon.
These are our Demands!
Ramsey is eligible for release today for the following reasons!
1. Ramsey pled out to non-violent charges in 2016:
We demand that Ramsey is released because he is not a threat to society!
2. Ramsey is scheduled to be released in July of 2020:
We demand that Ramsey is released now because July is right upon us, but under the circumstances, is years away!
3. Ramsey is currently in danger of being exposed to Covid-19:
We demand that Ramsey be released because his prison sentence is not a death sentence!
4. Ramsey has been systematically abused throughout his incarceration.
We demand that Ramsey is released because the abuse he is experiencing grows by the day!
If you agree with out demands above, we ask that you copy and paste them and contact the varies emails and numbers below. We also ask that you demand that all inmates receive showers, soap, adequate food immediately, and that ALL prisoners with similar conditions and experiences are released.
When you mention Ramey Orta in your emails and calls to prison entities, be sure to include his prison ID number. Example: RAMSEY ORTA 16A4200
Govenor Andrew Cuomo
Email: https://www.governor.ny.gov/content/governor-contact-form / Phone: 1-518-474-8390
Anthony J. Annucci: Acting Commissioner for New York State Prisons
Email: Commissioner [at] doccs.ny.gov / Phone: (518) 457-8134
Acting Executive Deputy Commissioner - Daniel F. Martuscello, lll
Phone: (518) 457-8126
Our Demands and People to Contact!
https://forms.gle/k5ytVANh6VDpTAAJ7
https://wecopwatch.org/alert-midstate-correctional-where-ramsey-orta-is-incarcerated-has-been-exposed-to-covid-19/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network