top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Police State & Prisons
Ramsey Orta’s life is being threatened by C.O’s at Midstate Correctional Facility!
by WeCopwatch (OfficialRamseyOrta [at] gmail.com)
Wednesday Apr 15th, 2020 12:36 PM
As Covid-19 has struck Midstate Correctional Facility, C.O’s are taunting and threatening Ramsey that they will expose him with the virus.
sm_fergusonononmikebrowns2.year.anniversery.jpg
original image (2048x1280)
We are requesting that you contact these Prison related entities below and let them know abuse against Ramsey Orta and other inmates will not be tolerated!

Be sure to email as well so there is a digital record!

Office of Special Investigations (OSI) - DOCCS OSIComplaint [at] doccs.ny.gov 844 674 4697

Anthony J. Annucci: Acting Commissioner for New York State Prisons
Email: Commissioner [at] doccs.ny.gov
Phone: (518) 457-8134

Acting Executive Deputy Commissioner - Daniel F. Martuscello, lll
Email: Daniel.Martuscello [at] doccs.ny.gov
Phone: (518) 457-8126

William Burns / Deputy Superintendent for Security
Email: William.burns [at] doccs.ny.gov Phone: 315-768-8581 ext 5000

William D. Fennessy / Superintendent
Email: William.Fennessy [at] doccs.ny.gov Phone: 315 768 8581 ext 2000

Demand that Ramsey Orta and countless other eligible inmates be released.
Demand that Ramsey and other inmates are provided showers, soap, and other sanitation now!

Also let them know that:
C.O. Mayo is asking Ramsey why is he not scared of him. He can make it hard for Ramsey to make it home!
C.O Crego is saying he has the virus and that he wants and hopes to give it to Ramsey.
C.O Bork is saying Ramsey will be lucky to make it home alive.

Let these authorities know that people are aware of these threats and there will be accountability for everyone involved should Ramsey be exposed.

Also contact Governor Cuomo and demand Ramsey Orta’s and other eligible be released.
Governor Cuomo https://www.governor.ny.gov/content/governor-contact-form 1-518-474-8390

We also desperately need a lawyer and more media coverage to make sure these issues are immediately addressed.
You can reach us at OfficialRamseyOrta [at] gmail.com
http://WeCopwatch@gmail.com
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 102.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code