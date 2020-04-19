From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Ramsey Orta has fallen sick after Correctional Officers threaten to give him Covid-19
Ramsey Orta, the man who filmed the 2014, NYPD chokehold death of Eric Garner, is facing life-threatening persecution at Midstate Correctional Facility where in recent days Covid-19 has broken out.
The barbaric measures against Orta have gone on for years, but now with the onset of Covid-19 at his facility, the targeted abuse has intensified. The Corrections Officers at Midstate Correctional Facility have threatened to infect him with the deadly virus and said he will be lucky to get out of Midstate alive.
Since these threats, Orta has been placed in the infirmary, and is unwell, it is unclear yet whether he has contracted the virus and these threats against him have been realized.
In prior weeks, Orta was denied basic essentials such as cleaning supplies for his cell and soap. His family, friends and supporters are terrified. “Ramsey risked everything when he filmed the death of his friend Eric Garner at the hands of the NYPD and now six years later, his own life is at risk,” says Deja Richardson, his fiancé. “We just want him home.”
Before the outbreak, Orta had already been facing systematic abuse and torture by NYSDOCC. He had been transferred to 10 different facilities, many far north on the Canadian Border, far from his family and supporters. He had been put in solitary confinement on 7 separate occasions and spent over a year in isolation.
We must not forget this brave New York hero who helped to spark the #BlackLivesMatter movement across the United States when he chose to hit the record button to protect his friend.
If you would like to interview those closest to Ramsey Orta or for the latest update please contact:
Contact info:
Deja Richardson / OfficialRamseyOrta [at] gmail.com
Jacob Crawford / WeCopwatch / WeCopwatch [at] gmail.com
Government and Prison entities you can contact
Governor Andrew Cuomo
https://www.governor.ny.gov/content/governor-contact-form
1-518-474-8390
Anthony J. Annucci: Acting Commissioner for New York State Prisons
Email: Commissioner [at] doccs.ny.gov
Phone: (518) 457-8134
Acting Executive Deputy Commissioner – Daniel F. Martuscello, lll
Email: Daniel.Martuscello [at] doccs.ny.gov
Phone: (518) 457-8126
Office of Special Investigations (OSI) – DOCCS
OSIComplaint [at] doccs.ny.gov
844 674 4697
