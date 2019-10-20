Where is Ramsey Orta? WeCopwatch [at] protonmail.com)

Sunday Oct 20th, 2019 6:42 AM by Jacob Crawford / WeCopwatch

I know where he is, and he knows where he is.

If you go to NYDOCCS inmate search and you too can find out where Ramsey is. He’s at Collins Correctional Facility in Upstate New York. We are concerned because it doesn’t appear that theinternal inmate tracking system at Collins knows that Ramsey is there.