I think the New York State Prison system is trying to kill Ramsey Orta OfficialRamseyOrta [at] gmail.com)

Wednesday Apr 8th, 2020 8:27 AM by WeCopwatch

As Ramsey Orta, (who filmed the 2014, NYPD chokehold murder of Eric Garner) sits in solitary confinement in New York State prison, the virus is spreading rapidly across the prison systems. Time is running out.