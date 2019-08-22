top
Ramsey Orta denied early release from prison
by WeCopwatch (wecopwatch [at] gmail.com)
Thursday Aug 22nd, 2019 2:18 PM
While the murderer of Eric Garner walks free, Ramsey Orta sits in a state prison in upstate New York. As many of you may know, Ramsey was denied early release from prison this week.
sm_32222492_2122513054443170_6872609309016981504_o.jpg
original image (2048x1278)
Meanwhile, Officer Daniel Pantaleo has gotten away with murder and is lining his pockets with donations.

Ramsey has literally lost years of his life for doing the right thing. Without Ramsey, many of you would have never heard about Eric Garner.

Ramsey is a passionate young man determined to do right in this world. He deserves so much, yet he has lost everything.

We've set up a Gofundme to ensure that Ramsey has some deserved security upon his release from prison. The least we can do is honor his bravery and sacrifice by getting him whole again. WeCopwatch has created this fund, it’s Ramsey approved and 100% of the proceeds go to Ramsey.

Thanks for your continued support for Ramsey. Traditionally it is us offering our support to you so we really appreciate all of you who answered our call.

See you in the streets. Jacob Crawford / WeCopwatch
https://www.gofundme.com/f/ramsey-orta-wel...
Illustration by Jon Burkhardt
by WeCopwatch Thursday Aug 22nd, 2019 2:18 PM
sm_30052270_1502035326586378_3095607379667065392_o.jpg
original image (2048x1241)
https://www.gofundme.com/f/ramsey-orta-wel...
§
by WeCopwatch Thursday Aug 22nd, 2019 2:18 PM
sm_67829549_2195082237281680_5816609062908854272_o.jpg
original image (1184x395)
https://www.gofundme.com/f/ramsey-orta-wel...
§
by WeCopwatch Thursday Aug 22nd, 2019 2:18 PM
sm_69379013_2198248560298381_8621121616551608320_o.jpg
original image (1141x640)
https://www.gofundme.com/f/ramsey-orta-wel...
