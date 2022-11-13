From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sun Nov 13 2022 (Updated 11/14/22)Fears of Nuclear War Give Rise to Nationwide Protests
Elected Leaders and Weapons Makers Urged to Deescalate Risk of Apocalypse
It has been 60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis, and now may be the closest the world has been to a nuclear war since then. In October, anti-war activists in the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Valley joined others across the nation in holding street protests to demand that their elected leaders take a stand and work to reduce the risk of nuclear war. On November 10, Youth vs Apocalypse, CodePink, Veterans for Peace and others rallied in front of weapons manufacturer Lockheed Martin's San Francisco office, where they created a street mural with the message "Defund Violence."
Defund Nuclear Defense, organizer of the October national action wrote: "Very few members of the House and Senate have risen to the occasion by speaking out and working for measures to de-escalate tensions between nuclear powers. Nor have many of them devoted serious effort to reviving negotiations for nuclear-weapons treaties and disarmament measures."
San Francisco (Nov 10) | Palo Alto and San Mateo (Oct 14 and 16) | Oakland (Oct 15) | San Francisco (Oct 15) | Fresno (Oct 15) | Don’t Just Worry About Nuclear War — Do Something to Help Prevent It | DefuseNuclearWar.org
Event Announcements: San Mateo | Berkeley | San Francisco
Defund Nuclear Defense, organizer of the October national action wrote: "Very few members of the House and Senate have risen to the occasion by speaking out and working for measures to de-escalate tensions between nuclear powers. Nor have many of them devoted serious effort to reviving negotiations for nuclear-weapons treaties and disarmament measures."
San Francisco (Nov 10) | Palo Alto and San Mateo (Oct 14 and 16) | Oakland (Oct 15) | San Francisco (Oct 15) | Fresno (Oct 15) | Don’t Just Worry About Nuclear War — Do Something to Help Prevent It | DefuseNuclearWar.org
Event Announcements: San Mateo | Berkeley | San Francisco
2022-11-13 Elected Leaders and Weapons Makers Urged to Deescalate Risk of Apocalypse Front Page | Anti-War | Central Valley | San Francisco | East Bay | Peninsula2022-11-06 UN Condemns US Economic Embargo on Cuba, Ongoing Since 1959 Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | International | Americas2022-10-10 Beloved Community Activist Tony Coleman Passes Away Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | East Bay2022-09-28 As Extreme Climate Events Increase, Demand for Change Intensifies Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | East Bay | U.S.2022-09-24 Hundreds Rally for Protection of Sacred Tribal Land from Mining Project Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | South Bay | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia2022-09-04 Alt-Right Far Outnumbered by Counter-Protesters at Central Valley Anti-Gay Demo Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | Central Valley2022-08-17 Security Guards Sent by OUSD to End Occupation Assault Community Members Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Education & Student Activism | East Bay2022-08-14 Federal Civil Rights Lawsuit Filed Over Brutalization by SF City Employees Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco2022-08-08 After Court Ruling, Police Move in to Make Way for Construction in People's Park Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Environment & Forest Defense | Education & Student Activism | East Bay2022-07-03 City Hall's Hostility Toward Homeless Residents of Santa Cruz Spurs Vehicle Arson Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia2022-06-05 Reproductive Justice Defenders Hit the Streets in San Francisco and Across Country Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network