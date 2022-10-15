top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature

Bay Area Activists Demand California Senators Seriously Address Nuclear War Threat

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Oct 15, 2022 10:09AM
Nuclear war danger greatest since Cuban missile crisis sixty years ago
sm_01-28722-854_8934.jpg
original image (2119x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

As part of the "Defuse Nuclear War" month of October, peace activist held demonstrations and picket lines in more than 40 US cities. October because sixty years ago nuclear war was almost unleashed because the US would not tolerate a country from a hostile alliance 90 miles from its border.

Code Pink, RootsAction and other peace activist did their part this Friday, October 14th in San Francisco in actions at the offices of California Senators Feinstein and Padilla.

According to writer Norman Solomon, co-founder of RootsAction, "Picket lines at so many congressional offices across the country convey that more and more constituents are fed up with the timidity of elected officials, who've refused to acknowledge the extent of the current grave dangers of nuclear war, much less speak out and take action to mitigate those dangers." This message was reiterated to the Senators' representative.

There will be additional actions this Sunday including street theater "Nuclear War Follies" at UC Berkeley.

See all high resolution photos here.
