"Defuse Nuclear War!" Say "NO" to Nukes!

Date:

Friday, October 14, 2022

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Cynthia Papermaster

Location Details:

12 Noon: Senator Feinstein's Office, One Post St., SF 1 PM: Senator Padilla's Office, 333 Bush St., SF

Join an informational picket line at our Senators' offices to demand that they truly make efforts to significantly reduce the risk of nuclear war. We demand that Feinstein and Padilla do the following: End the Policy of “First Use”; Rejoin Nuclear-Weapons Treaties the U.S. Pulled Out Of, Take U.S. Nuclear Weapons Off Hair-Trigger Alert; Get rid of ICBMs (land-based nuclear missiles); Support Congressional Action to Avert Nuclear War; Move the Money to Human Needs, Not War. October 16th will mark 60 years since the start of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Right now is the closest the world has been to a nuclear war since then. Very few members of the House and Senate have risen to the occasion by speaking out and working for measures to de-escalate tensions between nuclear powers. Nor have many of them devoted serious effort to reviving negotiations for nuclear-weapons treaties and disarmament measures. Join us to "SAY 'NO' to NUKES!"