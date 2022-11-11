From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Youths Deliver Messages On Environment and Peace to Lockheed.
Demand to defund violence and save the planet
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoThe armaments makers used to be called "merchants of death" but these days the names are clean and techy sounding. There's United "Technologies" (military aircraft engines), BAE "Systems" (from their web site: "We provide a wide range of munitions, explosives, gun systems and artillery systems"), and my personal favorite, Pantex (nuclear and thermonulear bombs). With a touch of gallows humor we have General "Dynamics" (nuclear submarines).
World arms expenditures in 2021 were over $2.113 trillion. That's $264,125, increasing every year, for every man, woman and child on earth. Weaponry and "aerospace" drive the US economy and most of its scientific research.
In a November 10 demonstration to oppose this planet destroying madness, Youth vs Apocalypse, Code Pink, Veterans for Peace, 1000 Grandmothers and supporters rallied in San Francisco's Justin Herman Plaza.
They marched through adjoining down town streets and paused in front of Lockheed's offices where they created a street mural and wrote messages on the roadway. The painted mural read "Defund Violence" and chalked messages included 'Protect Our Planet, "No Homeless" and "Open Your Hearts".
The theme of the demonstration was young people demanding an end to our country's massive military (violence) funding and made the connection between militarism and environmental destruction. One young girl's message to older people was "you'll die of old age, I'll die of climate change."
The march returning to Justin Herman Plaza was met by "1000 Grandmothers" offering pizza and generous snacks.
