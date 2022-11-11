top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Anti-War

Youths Deliver Messages On Environment and Peace to Lockheed.

by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Nov 11, 2022 11:04AM
Demand to defund violence and save the planet
sm_01-31422-854_9672.jpg
original image (1930x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

The armaments makers used to be called "merchants of death" but these days the names are clean and techy sounding. There's United "Technologies" (military aircraft engines), BAE "Systems" (from their web site: "We provide a wide range of munitions, explosives, gun systems and artillery systems"), and my personal favorite, Pantex (nuclear and thermonulear bombs). With a touch of gallows humor we have General "Dynamics" (nuclear submarines).

World arms expenditures in 2021 were over $2.113 trillion. That's $264,125, increasing every year, for every man, woman and child on earth. Weaponry and "aerospace" drive the US economy and most of its scientific research.

In a November 10 demonstration to oppose this planet destroying madness, Youth vs Apocalypse, Code Pink, Veterans for Peace, 1000 Grandmothers and supporters rallied in San Francisco's Justin Herman Plaza.

They marched through adjoining down town streets and paused in front of Lockheed's offices where they created a street mural and wrote messages on the roadway. The painted mural read "Defund Violence" and chalked messages included 'Protect Our Planet, "No Homeless" and "Open Your Hearts".

The theme of the demonstration was young people demanding an end to our country's massive military (violence) funding and made the connection between militarism and environmental destruction. One young girl's message to older people was "you'll die of old age, I'll die of climate change."

The march returning to Justin Herman Plaza was met by "1000 Grandmothers" offering pizza and generous snacks.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Nov 11, 2022 11:04AM
sm_02-31422-858_0429.jpg
original image (1400x1664)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Nov 11, 2022 11:04AM
sm_03-31422-854_9587.jpg
original image (1993x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Nov 11, 2022 11:04AM
sm_04-31422-858_0437.jpg
original image (1570x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Nov 11, 2022 11:04AM
sm_05-31422-858_0452.jpg
original image (1776x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Nov 11, 2022 11:04AM
sm_06-31422-858_0455.jpg
original image (1642x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Nov 11, 2022 11:04AM
sm_07-31422-858_0467.jpg
original image (1400x1615)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Nov 11, 2022 11:04AM
sm_08-31422-854_9641.jpg
original image (2023x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Nov 11, 2022 11:04AM
sm_09-31422-854_9680.jpg
original image (1950x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Nov 11, 2022 11:04AM
sm_10-31422-850_8917.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Nov 11, 2022 11:04AM
sm_11-31422-854_9726.jpg
original image (1813x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Nov 11, 2022 11:04AM
sm_12-31422-854_9751.jpg
original image (2003x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Nov 11, 2022 11:04AM
sm_13-31422-854_9784.jpg
original image (2050x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Nov 11, 2022 11:04AM
sm_14-31422-854_9796.jpg
original image (1777x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Nov 11, 2022 11:04AM
sm_15-31422-854_9830.jpg
original image (1713x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Nov 11, 2022 11:04AM
sm_16-31422-850_8972.jpg
original image (2051x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Nov 11, 2022 11:04AM
sm_17-31422-854_9840.jpg
original image (2014x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Nov 11, 2022 11:04AM
sm_18-31422-854_9844.jpg
original image (1606x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Nov 11, 2022 11:04AM
sm_19-31422-854_9849.jpg
original image (2007x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Nov 11, 2022 11:04AM
sm_20-31422-850_8987.jpg
original image (1913x1400)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 465.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code