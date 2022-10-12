Nuclear War Follies, or Don't Even THINK About Starting a Nuclear War!

Date:

Sunday, October 16, 2022

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Cynthia Papermaster

Location Details:

UC Berkeley, Sproul Plaza Steps

"Nuclear War Follies", or, "Don’t Even Think About Starting a Nuclear War" Enter the UC campus at Bancroft Way & Telegraph, walk a little way until you see the Sproul Hall steps on your right. Calling all clowns, jesters, elves, ghouls, mischief makers. Meet up on the iconic steps of Sproul Hall, across from the UC Berkeley Student Union. We will dramatize the folly of even THINKING about starting a nuclear war. We'll have a little party, then do some "Duck and Cover" drills, die-ins, create a Nuclear Winter, and just generally show how insane and dangerous the situation is when Russia and the USA, the two most heavily armed nuclear countries, are playing a game of "chicken" with the future of life on earth. Dress up and act up with us! We have some great actors joining us! Dogs and children welcome. RSVP for details: 510-365-1500 (text or call), or email codepinkgg@gmail.com. We'll have red clown noses, signs, flyers, cookies and flowers.