Indybay Feature

Stop the Wars at Home and Abroad! Rally In Oakland At US Federal Building

by Labor Video Project
Sun, Oct 16, 2022 9:18PM
An anti-war rally called by UNAC took place at the Oakland Federal Building on October 15, 2022
sm_img_0510_1.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
As part of a week of action in the US and around the world a rally was held on 10/15/22 in Oakland at Federal Building against the US wars in Ukraine and globally. The rally
was part of the call by United National Anti-war Coalition.

Additional Media:
The War In Ukraine & A Labor Party With Past ILWU President Brian McWilliams
https://youtu.be/8GvGHEztBY4

Stop the Ukraine War: Refuse to Handle Military Cargo
https://www.counterpunch.org/2022/10/03/stop-the-ukraine-war-refuse-to-handle-military-cargo/

No Peace No Work! ILWU Shuts Down West Coast Ports On May Day 2008 Against US War On Iraq
https://youtu.be/xG_S3PdH0ok

WTO Labor Rally 1999 ILWU President Brian McWilliams Speech
https://www.c-span.org/video/?153918-1/rally-march-global-justice

OEA Press Conference on ILWU May Day Work Action Against War
https://youtu.be/Qw8lwKTguoo

ILWU 2008 Work Action Against The Iraq & Afghanistan Wars
https://sites.google.com/site/maydayilwu/home

For further info:
https://unac.notowar.net

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/hlw9KFLa12Q
Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War
§The War Drive Is A Bipartisan Agenda
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Oct 16, 2022 9:18PM
sm_img_0514_1.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Participants called for labor strikes against the war machine.
https://youtu.be/hlw9KFLa12Q
§Up Wages-Down War
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Oct 16, 2022 9:18PM
sm_img_0506_1.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Wages are going down from inflation while the spending for war I exploding.
https://youtu.be/hlw9KFLa12Q
§Challenge All War Propaganda
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Oct 16, 2022 9:18PM
sm_img_0490_1.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A participant protested the pro-war propaganda including not only corporate media but KPFA news.
https://youtu.be/hlw9KFLa12Q
§ILWU Local 10 Retiree Called For Support To Mumia Abu-jamal.
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Oct 16, 2022 9:18PM
sm_img_0500_1.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Jack Heyman, retired ILWU Local 10 member supported action for Mumia Abu-jamal and for labor strikes against the war.
https://youtu.be/hlw9KFLa12Q
§Unite Against US Wars
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Oct 16, 2022 9:18PM
sm_img_0492_1.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Speakers talked about the wars around the world that the US is engaged in with over 800 bases.
https://youtu.be/hlw9KFLa12Q
§Keep Schools Open-Close The Pentagon
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Oct 16, 2022 9:18PM
sm_img_0507_1.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Oakland School Board is closing 11 schools while the Democrats and Republicans in Congress expanding military aid to Ukraine by more than $50 billion.
https://youtu.be/hlw9KFLa12Q
