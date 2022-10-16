An anti-war rally called by UNAC took place at the Oakland Federal Building on October 15, 2022

As part of a week of action in the US and around the world a rally was held on 10/15/22 in Oakland at Federal Building against the US wars in Ukraine and globally. The rallywas part of the call by United National Anti-war Coalition.Additional Media:The War In Ukraine & A Labor Party With Past ILWU President Brian McWilliamsStop the Ukraine War: Refuse to Handle Military CargoNo Peace No Work! ILWU Shuts Down West Coast Ports On May Day 2008 Against US War On IraqWTO Labor Rally 1999 ILWU President Brian McWilliams SpeechOEA Press Conference on ILWU May Day Work Action Against WarILWU 2008 Work Action Against The Iraq & Afghanistan WarsFor further info:Production of Labor Video Project