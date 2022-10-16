From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stop the Wars at Home and Abroad! Rally In Oakland At US Federal Building
An anti-war rally called by UNAC took place at the Oakland Federal Building on October 15, 2022
As part of a week of action in the US and around the world a rally was held on 10/15/22 in Oakland at Federal Building against the US wars in Ukraine and globally. The rally
was part of the call by United National Anti-war Coalition.
Additional Media:
The War In Ukraine & A Labor Party With Past ILWU President Brian McWilliams
https://youtu.be/8GvGHEztBY4
Stop the Ukraine War: Refuse to Handle Military Cargo
https://www.counterpunch.org/2022/10/03/stop-the-ukraine-war-refuse-to-handle-military-cargo/
No Peace No Work! ILWU Shuts Down West Coast Ports On May Day 2008 Against US War On Iraq
https://youtu.be/xG_S3PdH0ok
WTO Labor Rally 1999 ILWU President Brian McWilliams Speech
https://www.c-span.org/video/?153918-1/rally-march-global-justice
OEA Press Conference on ILWU May Day Work Action Against War
https://youtu.be/Qw8lwKTguoo
ILWU 2008 Work Action Against The Iraq & Afghanistan Wars
https://sites.google.com/site/maydayilwu/home
For further info:
https://unac.notowar.net
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/hlw9KFLa12Q
