On the SF Peninsula, Creative Protest to Defuse Nuclear War by Speak Up Act Up

Right now is the closest the world has been to a nuclear war since the Cuban Missile Crisis. Elderly activists, joined by a few younger folks, recalled those days and protested during a long weekend of national action.

The date October 16 and the days preceding it were chosen to mark 60 years since the start of the Cuban Missile Crisis. According to Defuse Nuclear War, very few members of the House and Senate have risen to the occasion by speaking out and working for measures to de-escalate tensions between nuclear powers. Nor have many of them devoted serious effort to reviving negotiations for nuclear-weapons treaties and disarmament measures.



In Palo Alto (October 14) and San Mateo (October 16) on the San Francisco Peninsula, anti-war activists held street demos to demand that their elected leaders take a stand and work to reduce the risk of nuclear war.