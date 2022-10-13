Street Protest: Defuse Nuclear War

Sunday, October 16, 2022

3:00 AM - 4:00 AM

Protest

San Mateo Peace Action

300 S. El Camino Real (in front of the Bank of America building)

San Mateo, CA 94402

Easy Parking and close to Caltrain Station San Mateo!

Sunday October 16, 2022

3:00pm – 4:00pm

300 S. El Camino Real (in front of the Bank of America building)

San Mateo, CA 94402



We are getting signs to share thanks to Defuse Nuclear War but bring your own if you can. Raging Grannies are co-sponsoring and will lead a short singalong, but mostly we will be lining up along the El Camino with signs.



More actions on this national day of action listed at website here.



