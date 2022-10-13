From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Street Protest: Defuse Nuclear War
Sunday, October 16, 2022
3:00 AM - 4:00 AM
Protest
San Mateo Peace Action
300 S. El Camino Real (in front of the Bank of America building)
San Mateo, CA 94402
San Mateo, CA 94402
Easy Parking and close to Caltrain Station San Mateo!
For more information: https://defusenuclearwar.org/month-of-action/
