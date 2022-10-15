Fresno Protest Against the Threat of Nuclear War by Peter Maiden

On Friday, October 14, Fresno pacifists joined protesters in cities across the country calling for an end to the threat of nuclear war.

The protest was co-sponsored by Peace Fresno, The Fresno Center for Non-Violence, and the Fresno chapter of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom. It took place at the Federal Building at Tulare and O Street.