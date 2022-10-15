top
Indybay Feature

Fresno Protest Against the Threat of Nuclear War

by Peter Maiden
Sat, Oct 15, 2022 11:56PM
On Friday, October 14, Fresno pacifists joined protesters in cities across the country calling for an end to the threat of nuclear war.
sm_dsc_9870.jpg
original image (1295x864)
The protest was co-sponsored by Peace Fresno, The Fresno Center for Non-Violence, and the Fresno chapter of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom. It took place at the Federal Building at Tulare and O Street.
§
by Peter Maiden
Sat, Oct 15, 2022 11:56PM
sm_d5e_4293.jpg
original image (864x864)
§
by Peter Maiden
Sat, Oct 15, 2022 11:56PM
sm_dsc_9889.jpg
original image (1536x864)
