From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Fresno Protest Against the Threat of Nuclear War
On Friday, October 14, Fresno pacifists joined protesters in cities across the country calling for an end to the threat of nuclear war.
The protest was co-sponsored by Peace Fresno, The Fresno Center for Non-Violence, and the Fresno chapter of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom. It took place at the Federal Building at Tulare and O Street.
Related Categories: Central Valley | Anti-War
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network