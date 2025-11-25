From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay U.S. Education & Student Activism Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections Police State & Prisons Front Page
Tue Nov 25 2025 (Updated 11/26/25)Undeterred, Hundreds Stand Against Turning Point USA in Berkeley
Right-Wing Exploits Charlie Kirk Assassination to Attack and Purge Critics
On September 10, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was fatally shot by a sniper while speaking at Utah Valley University. The outdoor event was the first stop of TPUSA's "American Comeback Tour." With a smile on his face, Kirk and his "youth" organization amplified outright racist, homophobic, transphobic, xeonophobic and misogynistic talking points, promoting white nationalist policies aligned with the Trump administration's second term agenda.
Upon Kirk's death, the right wing lionized Kirk as a hero to their movement. But, many others refused to toe the line and whitewash his history of provocative, hateful, and dangerous rhetoric. Some outright celebrated his killing. In line with TPUSA's "Professor Watchlist," which targets those deemed antagonistic to their aspirations, several websites popped up after the killing with identifying details about those accused of celebrating Charlie Kirk's death. It's likely that hundreds have been fired from their jobs for criticizing Kirk on social media.
Two months later, on November 10, Turning Point USA, without Kirk, concluded their fall 2025 tour at the University of California in Berkeley. Before it even started, Zellerbach Hall, the venue for the event, as well as the campus itself, was barricaded and locked down by a phalanx of riot police from UC's own department, plus those from the California Highway Patrol, Alameda County sheriff's office, and others. Despite the show of force, hundreds of demonstrators turned out to denounce TPUSA. Several arrests were made, including four the night before the demonstration, when students attempted to attach a giant cardboard bug to Sather Gate at the campus entrance to protest the TPUSA event.
Protests:
Turning Point USA Protested at their UC Berkeley Event | "Fascists Are Not Welcome Here", Berkeley Protest against Turning Point Was Righteous! | All Out Against Gender Fascism! Shut Down Turning Point USA in Stockton! |
Charlie Kirk assasination:
The fascist MAGA pimp's fundraising schemes after the assassination of Charlie Kirk | The fascists take down Jimmy Kimmel "Live" show for allegedly mocking Charlie Kirk | Death of Charlie Kirk fuels violence and clampdown on free speech | The Normalization of Charles Kirk & Trump's Plan for Fascist Martial Law | U.S. citizens are targeted for thoughts and negative comments about Charlie Kirk | Laura Loomer attacks leftist organizations over Charlie Kirks assassination | Right-wing fascist extremist Charlie Kirk was assassinated today on Utah campus
See Also:
Antifa expert Mark Bray flees to Spain after receiving death threats | Trump's attack against Antifa emboldens neo-Nazis and white supremacists | Trump win is victory for KKK, Neo-Nazis, white supremacists and hate mongers
Upon Kirk's death, the right wing lionized Kirk as a hero to their movement. But, many others refused to toe the line and whitewash his history of provocative, hateful, and dangerous rhetoric. Some outright celebrated his killing. In line with TPUSA's "Professor Watchlist," which targets those deemed antagonistic to their aspirations, several websites popped up after the killing with identifying details about those accused of celebrating Charlie Kirk's death. It's likely that hundreds have been fired from their jobs for criticizing Kirk on social media.
Two months later, on November 10, Turning Point USA, without Kirk, concluded their fall 2025 tour at the University of California in Berkeley. Before it even started, Zellerbach Hall, the venue for the event, as well as the campus itself, was barricaded and locked down by a phalanx of riot police from UC's own department, plus those from the California Highway Patrol, Alameda County sheriff's office, and others. Despite the show of force, hundreds of demonstrators turned out to denounce TPUSA. Several arrests were made, including four the night before the demonstration, when students attempted to attach a giant cardboard bug to Sather Gate at the campus entrance to protest the TPUSA event.
Protests:
Turning Point USA Protested at their UC Berkeley Event | "Fascists Are Not Welcome Here", Berkeley Protest against Turning Point Was Righteous! | All Out Against Gender Fascism! Shut Down Turning Point USA in Stockton! |
Charlie Kirk assasination:
The fascist MAGA pimp's fundraising schemes after the assassination of Charlie Kirk | The fascists take down Jimmy Kimmel "Live" show for allegedly mocking Charlie Kirk | Death of Charlie Kirk fuels violence and clampdown on free speech | The Normalization of Charles Kirk & Trump's Plan for Fascist Martial Law | U.S. citizens are targeted for thoughts and negative comments about Charlie Kirk | Laura Loomer attacks leftist organizations over Charlie Kirks assassination | Right-wing fascist extremist Charlie Kirk was assassinated today on Utah campus
See Also:
Antifa expert Mark Bray flees to Spain after receiving death threats | Trump's attack against Antifa emboldens neo-Nazis and white supremacists | Trump win is victory for KKK, Neo-Nazis, white supremacists and hate mongers
2025-11-16 "People Over Billionaires" March Tours San Francisco's Ritziest Neighborhood Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco2025-11-15 First Day of Starbucks Strike Shuts Down Stores in Santa Cruz Front Page | Labor & Workers | Peninsula | California | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia2025-11-11 Gay Shame Organizes Costume March to ICE Courthouse in San Francisco Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | LGBTI / Queer | Arts + Action | San Francisco | U.S. | Americas | Immigrant Rights2025-11-11 Remembering the Armed Occupation that Protected the Ohlone Burial Site on Lee Road Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Education & Student Activism | Americas | Santa Cruz Indymedia2025-11-05 Report from Department of Pesticide Regulation Underestimates Cancer Risks Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia2025-11-04 Amid Widespread Protests, Trump Calls Off National Guard Deployment to SF Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | San Francisco | South Bay | Peninsula | California | U.S. | Americas | Immigrant Rights2025-10-12 Professor of Medicine Fired Over Social Media Posts Criticizing Israel's Genocide in Gaza Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Anti-War | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | California | Palestine2025-10-04 California Caves to Oil Industry with Health, Environmental Rollbacks Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections2025-10-03 Writers Organize to Defend Freedom of the Press and Protect Palestinian Journalists Front Page | Anti-War | Labor & Workers | Media Activism & Independent Media | Arts + Action | San Francisco | California | International | Government & Elections | Palestine2025-09-27 tooromakma hinse nii is Part of the Greater Juristac Landscape Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | South Bay | California | Americas | Santa Cruz Indymedia2025-09-11 Updates to Mural Included Depictions of Indigenous Resistance to Colonial Violence Arts + Action | East Bay | Americas
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network