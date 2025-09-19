From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Fascist MAGA pimp’s fundraising schemes after the death of Charlie Kirk:
By Lynda Carson - September 19, 2025
Since Charlie Kirk has recently been assassinated, and was reportedly worth $12 million at the time of his death according to Celebrity Net Worth, the MAGA pimps of Charlie Kirk have been pimping him from here to hell for political, and pecuniary gain.
According to some recent Google Headlines:
https://news.google.com/search?q=Charlie%20Kirk%2C%20fundraising&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen
The New York Times, Vance Invokes Charlie Kirk in Midterms Push to G.O.P. Donors, ￼The Daily Beast, Charlie Kirk’s Widow Used in Major Fundraising Cash Grab, ￼New York Post, New fundraising record reached to support Charlie Kirk's family, Fox Business, Americans shatter fundraising records after Charlie Kirk's tragic death at university event, Newsweek, Donations in Honor of Charlie Kirk Top $6 Million, Houston Chronicle, Crowdfunding push begins for a Charlie Kirk statue in Montgomery County, KEYE, Charlie Kirk's supporters raise over $3 million to honor his legacy, Times Now, Charlie Kirk Fundraiser Breaks Record, Raises $2.8 Million As Donations Pour In On GiveSendGo, CNN, Turning Point’s donors and allies recommit to the group after Charlie Kirk’s death, The Arizona Republic, ’Will you give now in Charlie's honor': Turning Point raises cash in Kirk's memory, Daily Express US, More than $6 million in donations pour in following Charlie Kirk's death, thetab.com, Fundraiser page raises $5million for Charlie Kirk and his family, despite his huge net worth, The Economic Times, The staggering sum raised for Charlie Kirk’s family after his assassination will shock you, Coinspeaker, Bitcoin.com Fundraiser for Charlie Kirk’s Family Following Fatal Attack, Washington Examiner, Turning Point USA goes on fundraising blitz days after Kirk’s death, Dallas Express, Charlie Kirk UVU Memorial Fundraiser Surpasses $50K Goal In 48 Hours, WebProNews, Crypto Community Launches Bitcoin Fundraiser After Charlie Kirk’s Shooting, The National Desk, Tucker Carlson says he and Neil Patel set up $1M fundraiser for Charlie Kirk's family
￼
At the time of his death, reportedly Charlie Kirk was worth $12 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.
And according to the latest 990 tax filings for Turning Point USA, and Turning Point Action, Charlie Kirk was raking in a whopping $370,000, or more per year.
According to the latest 99 tax filing for Turning Point USA (TPU) ending 6-30-2024, TPU had gross receipts of $86,911,918. After subtracting the liabilities from they assets that year, TPU had $17,903,134 in net assets, or fund balances.
Despite reportedly being worth $12 million at the time of his death, including a small fortune in assets with TPU and TPA according to some 990 tax filings, after his death the MAGA pimps of Charlie Kirk have been pimping him from here to hell for political, and pecuniary gain.
According to reports, The New York Times reports, “Vance Invokes Charlie Kirk in Midterms Push to G.O.P. Donors,” and according to The National Desk, “Tucker Carlson says he and Neil Patel set up $1M fundraiser for Charlie Kirk's family.”
That’s right, Tucker Carlson, reportedly of Arlington, VA is involved in a $1 million fundraising scheme, despite the fact that Charlie Kirk reportedly was worth $12 million when he died.
Indeed. It appears that J.D. Vance has his own Charlie Kirk scheme happening, and reportedly, The New York Times reports, “Vance Invokes Charlie Kirk in Midterms Push to G.O.P. Donors,”
Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, of Florida, reportedly is demanding that a statue of the racist fascist white supremacist Charlie Kirk should be placed in the U.S. Capitol. A close ally to Charlie Kirk, reportedly, Luna previously worked as a director at Turning Point USA.
Reportedly, the convicted felon President Trump and MAGA are blaming so-called “left-wing radicals for the death of Charlie Kirk. In part the report states, “Attorney General Pam Bondi blamed “left-wing radicals” for the shooting and said “they will be held accountable.” Stephen Miller, a top policy adviser, said there was an “organized campaign that led to this assassination.
Miller's comments came during a conversation with Vice President JD Vance, who was guest-hosting Kirk's talk show from his ceremonial office in the White House on Monday.
Miller said he was feeling “focused, righteous anger,” and “we are going to channel all of the anger" as they work to “uproot and dismantle these terrorist networks" by using “every resource we have."
Vance blamed “crazies on the far left” for saying the White House would "go after constitutionally protected speech.” Instead, he said, “We’re going to go after the NGO network that foments, facilitates and engages in violence.”
Militant, nationalistic, white supremacist right-win violent extremism is on the rise in America.
However, in contrast to the MAGA fascist right-wingers falsely blaming the left and accusing the left of being terrorists, according to a recent federal government report, in part it states, “Militant, nationalistic, white supremacist violent extremism has increased in the United States. In fact, the number of far-right attacks continues to outpace all other types of terrorism and domestic violent extremism. Since 1990, far-right extremists have committed far more ideologically motivated homicides than far-left or radical Islamist extremists, including 227 events that took more than 520 lives. In this same period, far-left extremists committed 42 ideologically motivated attacks that took 78 lives. A recent threat assessment by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security concluded that domestic violent extremists are an acute threat and highlighted a probability that COVID-19 pandemic related stressors, long-standing ideological grievances related to immigration, and narratives surrounding electoral fraud will continue to serve as a justification for violent actions.”
Meanwhile, Disney/ABC cancels Jimmy Kimmel LIVE show after the FCC’s Brendan Carr criticizes Jimmy Kimmel
Reportedly, Robert A. Iger, the CEO of The Walt Disney Company, that owns ABC, canceled the Jimmy Kimmel Show in a making making merger scheme in which Iger needs the support of the FCC and FCC Chair Brendan Carr to pull it off.
The Walt Disney Company owns ABC, Robert A. Iger is the CEO of The Walt Disney Company, and it’s executive leadership members, and board of directors may be found here.
Reportedly, Bob Iger resides in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles in a $33 million dollar home https://mansionfreak.com/bob-iger-house/ , and has been a campaign contributor to many Democrats through the years.
Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr, a so-called Trump loyalist who pushed for the end to net-neutrality, and threatened to “take action” against Disney and ABC today over Jimmy Kimmel's remarks, reportedly is of Alexandria, VA, and is married to Machalagh Carr, the former oversight staff director on the House Committee on Ways and Means.
Additionally, U.S. citizens are targeted for thoughts and negative comments about Charlie Kirk, and according to reports, the death of Charlie Kirk fuels violence and a clampdown on free speech.
And in Berkeley, CA, recently a massive coalition of UC Berkeley faculty, employees and students sued the Trump administration to protect campus free speech rights.
Reportedly, below are a few of Charlie Kirks racist remarks remarks:
According to a report with the Guardian, in part it tells how Charlie Kirk made racist remarks, and disparaged blacks repeatedly. Reportedly, Charlie Kirk said;
If I see a Black pilot, I’m going to be like, boy, I hope he’s qualified.
– The Charlie Kirk Show, 23 January 2024
If you’re a WNBA, pot-smoking, Black lesbian, do you get treated better than a United States marine?
– The Charlie Kirk Show, 8 December 2022
Happening all the time in urban America, prowling Blacks go around for fun to go target white people, that’s a fact. It’s happening more and more.
– The Charlie Kirk Show, 19 May 2023
If I’m dealing with somebody in customer service who’s a moronic Black woman, I wonder is she there because of her excellence, or is she there because of affirmative action?
– The Charlie Kirk Show, 3 January 2024
If we would have said that Joy Reid and Michelle Obama and Sheila Jackson Lee and Ketanji Brown Jackson were affirmative action picks, we would have been called racists. Now they’re coming out and they’re saying it for us … You do not have the brain processing power to otherwise be taken really seriously. You had to go steal a white person’s slot to go be taken somewhat seriously.
– The Charlie Kirk Show, 13 July 2023
Meanwhile, the racist Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA, is being worshipped by the extreme right-wing fascists as though he were a saint, even though reportedly white-supremacist Charlie Kirk opposed Juneteenth Day as a holiday https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOhWXrTEfiF/ . And he tried to discredit Martin Luther King Jr., and the civil right’s act.
https://www.wired.com/story/charlie-kirk-tpusa-mlk-civil-rights-act/ . Reportedly, Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA, claimed that King did not deserve to have a national holiday in his honor, offending blacks all across the nation. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fxXuM4zT50o .
Reportedly, Additionally, yesterday over 300 protesters protested against Disney and ABC for the cancellation of the Jimmy Kimmel Show, and are demanding that the show must be returned back on the airwaves.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
