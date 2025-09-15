From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Death of Charlie Kirk fuels violence and clampdown on free speech
Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna Pressures Platforms To Clampdown On Free Speech:
Death of Charlie Kirk fuels violence and clampdown on free speech
By Lynda Carson - September 15, 2025
In the mostly Republican, Mormon town of Boise, Idaho, that at times is a town of murders and shootings, political violence has hit the streets lately.
That’s right, violence in a brawl in Boise, Idaho, has erupted in the streets at a Charlie Kirk vigil in recent days after the assassination of the right-wing fascist white-supremacist Charlie Kirk, according to reports, and some video footage that may be seen by clicking here.
According to a report with The Root, in part it states, “It all started when one Black activist, Terry Wilson, rode a bike to the Capitol building of Idaho. There, hundreds were gathered to honor Kirk, who was killed while debating college students at Utah Valley State on Wednesday (Sep. 10).
When Wilson got to the candle light vigil, he allegedly began yelling “F**k Charlie Kirk” at the mourners which led to him eventually being confronted by at least 10 individuals. Clips from that night have now gone viral with millions of views. In one of the videos, you can see Wilson arguing with several of the attendees. Then, one of them throws a punch.
Wilson defends himself, but is quickly overwhelmed. The group drags Wilson off of his bike and began kicking, punching and choking him while others cheered on the violence. At the same time, several attendees defended Wilson. One man can even be heard yelling “Do not touch him! Let God Judge.”
Police soon arrived to the scene and separated Wilson from his attackers. In another viral video, Wilson is surrounded by three cops far from the vigil. That doesn’t stop Kirk supporters from following him and engaging in more arguments. Then, Wilson spots a Black man in the crowd and calls him a “sellout.” He then yells “F**k Charlie Kirk” again.”
Additionally, “Violence Broke Out At Charlie Kirk Supporters' Huge Protest In London.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KI85zwRjVEU
Charlie Kirk’s Racist Remarks:
According to a report with the Guardian, in part it tells how Charlie Kirk made racist remarks, and disparaged blacks repeatedly. Reportedly, Charlie Kirk said;
If I see a Black pilot, I’m going to be like, boy, I hope he’s qualified.
– The Charlie Kirk Show, 23 January 2024
If you’re a WNBA, pot-smoking, Black lesbian, do you get treated better than a United States marine?
– The Charlie Kirk Show, 8 December 2022
Happening all the time in urban America, prowling Blacks go around for fun to go target white people, that’s a fact. It’s happening more and more.
– The Charlie Kirk Show, 19 May 2023
If I’m dealing with somebody in customer service who’s a moronic Black woman, I wonder is she there because of her excellence, or is she there because of affirmative action?
– The Charlie Kirk Show, 3 January 2024
If we would have said that Joy Reid and Michelle Obama and Sheila Jackson Lee and Ketanji Brown Jackson were affirmative action picks, we would have been called racists. Now they’re coming out and they’re saying it for us … You do not have the brain processing power to otherwise be taken really seriously. You had to go steal a white person’s slot to go be taken somewhat seriously.
– The Charlie Kirk Show, 13 July 2023
Additionally, Charlie Kirk opposed Juneteenth Day as a holiday https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOhWXrTEfiF/ . And he tried to discredit Martin Luther King Jr., and the civil right’s act.
https://www.wired.com/story/charlie-kirk-tpusa-mlk-civil-rights-act/ . Reportedly, Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA, claimed that King did not deserve to have a national holiday in his honor, offending blacks all across the nation. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fxXuM4zT50o .
Patriot Front White-Supremacists In Huntington Beach:
In addition to the recent violence in Boise, Idaho, and London, a rowdy crowd of racist white nationalist’s converged on Huntington Beach on September 10, 2025, in a “White Man Fight Back protest. It included members of the Patriot Front yelling, “White man fight back! Say his name! Charlie Kirk!,” that may be seen by clicking here.
More about the Patriot Front may be found with the Southern Poverty Law Center by clicking here.
Right-wing Extremist Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, of Florida:
Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, of Florida, reportedly is demanding that a statue of the racist fascist white supremacist Charlie Kirk should be placed in the U.S. Capitol. A close ally to Charlie Kirk, reportedly, Luna previously worked as a director at Turning Point USA.
Turning Point PAC made a $5,000 campaign contribution to $5,000 campaign contribution to Anna Paulina Luna in 2024. in 2024.
A disclosure form report on Anna Paulina Luna, may be found here. https://disclosures-clerk.house.gov/public_disc/financial-pdfs/2023/10059246.pdf .
Reportedly, “The Miami Herald exposed Anna Paulina Luna for investing between $200,000 and $450,000 in America First Natural Resources LLC — “the brainchild of one of Luna’s top political supporters.”
Additionally, Code Pink filed an ethics complaint against Congresswoman Anna Paulina. https://www.codepink.org/banksandlunaethics .
And, “AFSCME Florida retirees vow to hold Congresswoman Luna accountable,” for voting for the so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.” AFSCME research shows that in Florida, more than 1.4 million people will lose health care insurance and 423,000 their critical food benefits.
Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna Pressures Platforms To Clampdown On Free Speech:
The right-wing extremist Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, of Florida, a former employee of Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA, has been pushing for a major clampdown on free speech after the assassination of fascist white-supremacist Charlie Kirk in Utah, a few days ago. She has reportedly been pressuring various platforms to enforce a clampdown of free speech against U.S. citizens that may allegedly be mocking Charlie Kirk.
Reportedly in the Des Moine Register, in part it states, "I have just received word from TikTok that they will be removing the horrific videos of Charlie’s final moments," Luna posted on X on Sept. 11. "Thank you @tiktok_us. I have also asked them to take down the content using this horrific incident to incite violence against others.” Reportedly, “Luna added in a later post that “there has been full cooperation from every company I’ve contacted so far” regarding videos showing Kirk’s death. The right-wing representative and Kirk acolyte pointed to Roblox, Reddit and Bluesky as companies that she contacted. Reddit confirmed to USA TODAY that the company began taking steps to remove the videos from the platform “immediately following the incident” and denied that it did so following a request from Luna.”
The Nation, and Elisabeth Spears:
In an article in The Nation, Elisabeth Spears declared, “Charlie Kirk’s Legacy Deserves No Mourning.” The white Christian nationalist provocateur wasn’t a promoter of civil discourse. He preached hate, bigotry, and division.
In part the article reads, “Charles James Kirk, 31, died on Wednesday from a gunshot to the neck at a Utah Valley University campus event just as he was trying to deflect a question about mass shootings by suggesting they were largely a function of gang violence. He died with a net worth of $12 million, which he made by espousing horrific and bigoted views in the name of advancing Christian nationalism. The foundation of his empire was the group he cofounded and led, Turning Point USA, which is a key youth-recruitment arm of the MAGA movement. Kirk was able to launch Turning Point at the age of 18 because he received money from Tea Party member Bill Montgomery, right-wing donor Foster Feiss, and his own father, also a prolific right-wing donor. He was an unrepentant racist, transphobe, homophobe, and misogynist who often wrapped his bigotry in Bible verses because there was no other way to pretend that it was morally correct. He had children, as do many vile people.”
KPFA In Berkeley:
On the Sunday Show on KPFA in Berkeley; https://kpfa.org/program/sunday-show/ – September 14, 2025, Hosted by Philip Maldari - Called, “Utah on my Mind” with guest, Rebecca Gordon, it went into great depth regarding the horrible things happening at college campuses because of Turning Point USA, and Charlie Kirk. Click here to listen to the show: https://kpfa.org/player/?audio=459349
In contrast, the convicted felon President Trump’s friend Laura Loomer is threatening anyone who speaks disparagingly about Charlie Kirk or mocks him, and U.S. citizens are targeted for thoughts and negative comments about Charlie Kirk. https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/09/13/18879824.php .
In Breaking News, further below, there are a number of articles published in The Daily Stormer in recent days by racist Neo-Nazi, white supremacist Andrew Anglin about the death of Charlie Kirk that can’t be reached at the moment, in which Andrew Anglin refused to offer an apology for his numerous comments about Charlie Kirk, the death of Charlie Kirk.
In 2022, a judge issued a warrant for the arrest of Andrew Anglin, the founder of The Daily Stormer, who published a few articles in the links further below, and is still on the run…
In the past, The Daily Stormer, and Andrew Anglin were Trump supporters. Click here https://web.archive.org/web/20200830070603/https://dailystormer.su/ , or here https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/08/16/18868726.php .
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
Recent Daily Stormer articles about Charlie Kirk by Andrew Anglin.
Charlie Kirk May Have Lost His Status as “One of the Most Men Alive,” But Will be Remembered as an Evil Villain
Andrew Anglin September 11, 2025
https://dailystormer.in/charlie-kirk-may-have-lost-his-status-as-one-of-the-most-men-alive-but-will-be-remembered-as-an-evil-villain/
Definitive Proof Charlie Kirk Assassination was AI Deepfake
Andrew Anglin
https://dailystormer.in/definitive-proof-charlie-kirk-assassination-was-ai-deepfake/
Jeez, You’d Have Thought They Assassinated Bob Hope
Andrew Anglin September 11, 2025
https://dailystormer.in/jeez-youd-have-thought-they-assassinated-bob-hope/
Homosexual Rights Activists Panic After Genocide Promoter Charlie Kirk’s Neck Gets Blown Open [UPDATE: Nigga be Dead]
Andrew Anglin September 10, 2025
https://dailystormer.in/homosexual-rights-activists-panic-after-genocide-promoter-charlie-kirks-neck-gets-blown-open/
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network